The City of Tolleson Enhances Its Dedication to Inclusivity by Achieving Certified Autism Center™ Designation

This certification is a testament to our commitment to creating a welcoming environment for anyone, and we look forward to helping set the standard for communities nationwide.” — Reyes Medrano, Jr., City Manager.

TOLLESON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Tolleson has earned the designation of Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The certification process involves comprehensive training for staff, focusing on autism awareness, sensory sensitivities, and effective communication strategies. This training ensures that team members are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide exceptional service to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. Over 90 percent of the City of Tolleson's employees have met the necessary criteria, allowing the organization to achieve the prestigious designation of Certified Autism Center™.

“We are proud to be a leader in inclusivity and accessibility in the west valley,” says Reyes Medrano, Jr., City Manager. “This certification is a testament to our commitment to creating a welcoming environment for anyone, and we look forward to helping set the standard for communities nationwide.”

Wendy Jackson, City of Tolleson Employee Resources Director, emphasizes, "This designation milestone is a testament to our dedication to ensuring everyone can thrive in our workforce. We continuously seek ways to enhance our practices and create a work environment where diversity is celebrated, and everyone feels valued."

For over two decades, IBCCES has been at the forefront of cognitive disorder training and certification across various industries worldwide. Our programs empower municipalities and organizations to enhance their staff's understanding of this expanding yet often overlooked segment of the community. As the sole credentialing board offering such comprehensive programs, IBCCES provides training led by subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with ongoing support, continuous education, and more.

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman, commends the City of Tolleson for their dedication in achieving the CAC designation. “This achievement reflects Tolleson's commitment to creating an inclusive environment for all, and we commend their dedication to fostering awareness, understanding, and support within their organization."

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About the City of Tolleson

The City of Tolleson is committed to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and welcoming environment for all its residents and visitors. With a focus on community, growth, and innovation, Tolleson continues to set new standards in municipal excellence.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.