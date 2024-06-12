LLYC Unveils 2023 Annual Report Through AIRO, Avatar of Alejandro Romero, Partner and Global CEO
Created with AI, AIRO demonstrates the firm's compromise with innovation, diversity, and excellence, promising a bright future for LLYC.
LLYC (BME:LLYC)MIAMI, FL, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LLYC has presented its 2023 annual report through AIRO, an avatar that represents Alejandro Romero, Partner and Global CEO of LLYC. This innovative and engaging format reflects the Marketing and Corporate Affairs firm's dedication to innovation. LLYC utilizes the latest artificial intelligence technologies to provide creative and disruptive solutions internally and for clients. This maximizes the impact and efficiency of corporate communications.
The annual report highlights that 2023 was a year of innovation, diversity, and excellence for LLYC, indicating a promising future. The company confirmed its strong financial position and commitment to talent, creativity, and sustainability while also striving to generate social value through the LLYC Foundation's programs and initiatives.
“In a world where being bold and staying ahead is essential, we've shown once again that we can innovate. AIRO is proof of that,” said Alejandro Romero, Partner and Global CEO of LLYC. “In 2023, our focus on creativity, data, and technology was crucial to our success in Corporate Affairs and Marketing. We're also staying true to our commitment to diversity and talent. As we look ahead, we're optimistic and confident about continuing to lead and transform our industry."
All about innovation
LLYC created a unique AI reputation measurement model that outperforms market leaders by 20 points in accuracy, analyzing over 850 million messages. In 2023, LLYC launched AIgent, a generative AI solution, driving technological advancements in data intelligence and software development crucial for business transformation, showing its innovative nature.
Empowering talent
In 2023, LLYC grew its team to 1,181 professionals, a 5% increase from 2022, with women making up 63.8% of the workforce and holding 52% of leadership positions. The company promoted 169 employees, 66% of whom were women, and announced two new partners, reflecting its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and team development.
Strong financial results
LLYC reported 2023 revenues of €101.4 million, operational revenues of €83.1 million, and a recurring EBITDA of €18.5 million. Nearly half of the revenue came from Marketing services, with €1.3 million invested in R&D&I to integrate AI into its offerings, demonstrating a robust client portfolio and a commitment to innovation.
Thought leadership
LLYC solidified its thought leadership by combining human analysis with big data, releasing 19 IDEAS and 21 reports on industry topics in four languages. These publications garnered over 5,000 mentions and attracted over 120,000 website visitors.
Creativity awards
LLYC earned over 890 awards at major industry events, including 78 awards in 2023 from El Sol, The One Show, CLIO Awards, FIAP, and C de C. It was named BEST AGENCY TO WORK FOR 2023 by SCOPEN and received Great Place to Work certification in 12 operations.
ESG commitment
LLYC's strong ESG commitment is recognized by Refinitiv and Clarity Ai. The company focuses on responsible purchasing, a circular economy, and sustainable office practices. It has calculated its global carbon footprint and implemented measures to reduce it.
The LLYC Foundation
The LLYC Foundation generated social value through transformative communication and creativity, supporting 38 social entities and benefiting over 1,370 people in 2023. The flagship project, Future Voices, involved over 120 volunteers helping 594 at-risk youths develop communication skills. The foundation also led donation campaigns providing toys, school supplies, and food.
About LLYC
LLYC (BME:LLYC) is a global Corporate Affairs and Marketing consulting firm that partners with its clients in creativity, influence, and innovation to enhance and protect the value of their businesses, turning every day into an opportunity to grow their brands.
Founded in 1995, LLYC is present in the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego, Washington, DC, Grand Rapids, Detroit, St. Louis and Phoenix), Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Brussels, Colombia, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and Spain (Madrid and Barcelona).
In 2023, LLYC's operating revenues exceeded 83.1 million euros. LLYC is ranked as one of the 40 largest communications companies worldwide, according to PRWeek and PRovoke. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America in 2023 by PRovoke.
