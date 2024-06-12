Rubenstein Public Relations Named Agency of Record for Diversified Education Services

DES’ unique approach to learning, spearheaded by Aron Boxer’s visionary leadership, is equipping students with the essential skills needed to succeed both academically and personally.” — Richard Rubenstein

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) announces it has signed on as agency of record for Diversified Education Services (DES), a pioneer in executive function and academic support based in Greenwich, Connecticut. The firm will spearhead a strategic media campaign to elevate DES' visibility and highlight its innovative educational approaches. This collaboration marks the continued expansion of RPR’s roster into the education services sector and overall enterprise category.

Aron Boxer, M.Ed., S.P.E., founder and CEO of DES, is a recognized leader in specialized education. He brings extensive experience from his roles as a special education teacher for Greenwich Public Schools and as Director of Special Services at Greenwich Catholic School, a PreK through Grade 8 institution. Under his leadership, DES has expanded its impact across Fairfield and Westchester counties, offering tailored educational services that cater to a variety of learning challenges, including ADHD and executive functioning difficulties.

RPR has a notable history of collaborating with prominent educational organizations, such as Greenberg Educational Group and Lakhani Coaching. These partnerships have allowed the firm to develop a deep understanding of the sector's unique challenges and opportunities.

"Our work with Diversified Education Services underscores our commitment to promoting transformative educational services," said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations. "DES’ unique approach to learning, spearheaded by Aron Boxer’s visionary leadership, is equipping students with the essential skills needed to succeed both academically and personally."

RPR will focus on showcasing DES' robust educational offerings and its team of dedicated specialists who go beyond traditional tutoring by serving as mentors and advocates for their students. The DES team also includes specialists in higher-level subjects such as AP Chemistry, AP Calculus, AP Physics, college-level math and science subjects, and private school admissions testing (ISEE and SSAT). By highlighting DES’ commitment to fostering academic and emotional growth, RPR aims to position DES as a leader in creating more inclusive and effective educational environments.

About Diversified Education Services

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Diversified Education Services is dedicated to providing tailored educational support to students requiring a diversified approach to learning. With a focus on executive functioning and holistic development, DES empowers students to overcome educational barriers and achieve personal and academic success.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.