8th Annual Ron Paul Peace & Prosperity Conference In DC Announced

Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity

HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity (http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org) will hold its eight annual conference on Saturday, August 31st from 9:30 AM - 3:00 PM at Hilton Washington Dulles Airport (13869 Park Center Road, Herndon, VA).



LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/liberty-platform-tickets-913244618237



In this election year we are hearing everything about the Republican Platform, Democratic Platform, "America First" platform, "progressive platform." But what about the "Liberty Platform"? Peace, Prosperity, food freedom, medical freedom, First Amendment. That is this year's theme at the Ron Paul Institute DC Conference.



In the coming days and weeks we will be adding speakers known to and beloved by you to present the "Liberty Platform." We will be adding to and modifying this description to reflect the evolving face of this very important conference.



Ron Paul served twelve terms in the US House of Representatives and was a three-time candidate for US president. He has devoted his political career to the defense of individual liberty, sound money, and a non-interventionist foreign policy. Judge Andrew Napolitano calls him "the Thomas Jefferson of our day."



Registered attendees will enjoy a stimulating experience, with a full day of presentations and networking opportunities. A hot lunch and refreshments will be provided throughout the event, ensuring participants are well-nourished and energized.



For those requiring accommodation, the conference has secured a special rate of $109 per night at the RPI. Guests who reserve rooms under the "Ron Paul Institute event" will also benefit from complimentary parking and in-room internet. To secure your reservation, please call 800-Hiltons (800-445-8667) and mention the event.



For all interviews with Dr. Ron Paul & Daniel McAdams, please contact:

Ryan McCormick
Goldman McCormick PR
+1 516-901-1103
ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

