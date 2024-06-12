Project Alive Announces Strategic Partnerships to Advance Hunter Syndrome Research and Support Families
Action for Aidan and MPS Masterclass Join Project AliveLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Project Alive, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for Hunter syndrome (MPS II), is proud to announce several strategic partnerships aimed at accelerating research and providing vital support to affected families.
Joint Funding Initiatives
In a significant collaboration with Action for Aidan, Project Alive has established a joint fund of $400,000 dedicated to advancing research and other scientific initiatives focused on Hunter syndrome. This fund represents a substantial investment in the future of Hunter syndrome research, promising to drive forward critical discoveries and innovative treatments.
Upcoming Behavioral Consensus Meeting and MPS MasterClass at UNC
Another facet of fostering scientific collaboration and education includes, Project Alive and Action for Aidan are jointly funding the upcoming Behavioral Consensus Meeting at the University of North Carolina (UNC). This event, which is currently being scheduled, will bring together leading experts to develop a unified approach to managing behavioral challenges associated with Hunter syndrome.
Additionally, Project Alive and Action for Aidan are proud to support the MPS MasterClass at UNC this fall. This educational event will provide healthcare professionals with advanced training on the latest developments in MPS research and treatment, ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care.
Support for Hunter Syndrome Families
In partnership with the MPS Superheroes Foundation, Project Alive has awarded a $60,000 grant to provide financial assistance to families affected by Hunter syndrome. This grant will help alleviate the financial burden associated with managing the condition, offering critical support to those in need.
Moreover, Project Alive and the MPS Superheroes Foundation will soon co-host virtual support groups for Hunter syndrome families. These support groups will offer a platform for families to share experiences, gain insights, and build a strong community of support.
About Project Alive
Project Alive is a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for Hunter syndrome (MPS II) through research, advocacy, and support. We are committed to improving the lives of those affected by this rare genetic disorder by funding cutting-edge research, raising awareness, and providing vital resources to families.
About Action for Aidan
Action For Aidan is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting research and raising awareness for Hunter syndrome. Named after a young boy diagnosed with the condition, the organization strives to create a brighter future for all those affected by MPS II.
About MPS Superheroes Foundation
The MPS Superheroes Foundation is committed to supporting families affected by Mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) disorders through financial assistance, advocacy, and community-building initiatives. The foundation aims to empower families and drive progress in the fight against MPS.
For more information, please contact:
Mike Mena
310-913-0625
mike@ileanainternational.com
Mike Mena
Ileana International
+1 310-913-0625
email us here