FTD solutions names Jay Daniel as Director of Business Development and Sales to expand company’s footprint
The experienced director joins FTD as global regulations, industrial efficiency, and ESG initiatives drive corporate decision-making around water consumption
His unique experience makes him the ideal fit to grow FTD solutions’ presence in semiconductor, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, among others.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FTD solutions, a dynamic water management as a service provider, announced today the appointment of Jay Daniel as Director of Business Development and Sales. Daniel is a seasoned SaaS sales manager with over fifteen years of software and engineered services sales experience.
As Director of Business Development, Daniel will oversee customer acquisition, research markets, develop sales strategies, build customer relationships, and manage FTD solutions’ sales force.
“We’re excited to have Jay on our team,” said Slava Libman, CEO and co-founder of FTD solutions. “His unique experience makes him the ideal fit to grow FTD solutions’ presence in semiconductor, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, among others.”
Daniel specializes in enterprise SaaS sales management, taking on roles in marketing, relationship management, and business strategy. Aligned with FTD solutions’ values, he brings extensive business development and sales experience in water technology and software applications.
“FTD solutions is a great match. Their mission to aid industries in comprehensively tackling industrial water usage and their human approach to SaaS stood out to me,” stated Daniel. “These tools have the potential to disrupt global water management. I look forward to an exciting future with FTD.”
FTD solutions’ Water Management, Ultrapure Water, and Facility Management applications have significantly impacted its customers’ water consumption and budgets. Water-intensive industries adopting these applications have recouped savings of $60 million in annual operational costs, standardized efficiency policies across facilities, and increased reclaimed water use by up to 125 percent.
Discover more about how FTD solutions is defining industrial sustainability: www.ftdsolutions.net.
About FTD solutions
FTD solutions is focused on environmental sustainability performance for industrial facilities through the deployment of software, expertise, and connections. It leverages deep knowledge of water and facilities, award-winning proprietary software, and a legacy of bringing together industry partners to create new industry standards to provide maximum value to its clients. From diagnosing issues and defining specific solutions, to connecting industrial facility owners with the right solutions, FTD solutions eliminates inefficiencies, enhances manufacturing facility operations, and empowers environmental sustainability. Learn more about reducing OpEx and CapEx with FTD solutions at https://www.ftdsolutions.net/.
