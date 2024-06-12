New Financial Planning Software 'Living Ledger' Launches Today
Living Ledger launches user-friendly financial planning software, allowing users to manage finances, visualize future projections, and ensure privacy.FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living Ledger, a company that develops financial technology, has just launched their new financial planning software. They have created a simplified way for users to create and manage their own financial plans from any device. People who like to manage their own finances can now take control and see their financial future illustrated decades in advance. This software by Living ledger is accessible today through the Living Ledger website: www.livingledger.com
User-Friendly Financial Planning Tool
Living Ledger offers a user-friendly approach to financial planning, similar to TurboTax's simplification of tax preparation. Living Ledger’s software gives users anonymity with no personal identifiers or account numbers required. All users have to do is create their profile and the software will handle the rest.
Features of the New Financial Planning Software
- Interactive Financial Planning: Users can input their financial data and goals to visualize their future finances and track it year by year, allowing users to see their financial life evolve with estimated projections for 3 decades.
- Scenario Analysis: Living Ledger allows users to explore different scenarios and adjustments to see how they impact their financial outlook.
- Privacy Protection: Anonymity is ensured by excluding personal identifiers such as last names or account numbers, thereby maintaining user privacy.
- Integration of Financial Principles: Living Ledger incorporates financial principles such as starting early, saving for dreams, investment strategies, retirement plans, social security and medicare strategies, changes in family status, saving and spending strategies during retirement, and estate planning within its framework.
Intuitive Interface and Comprehensive Financial Management
Living Ledger allows users to accurately track and anticipate their financial status, adjusting their plan as required through an intuitive interface, which aids in setting and reaching financial goals.
About Living Ledger
Developed by a veteran financial planner with more than 25 years of experience and a team of skilled software engineers, Living Ledger financial-planning software is designed to simplify personal finance planning & management, creating a user-friendly and accessible experience for anyone looking to take control of their financial future. The upcoming personal financial planning tool will provide substantial features for managing personal finances and preparing for your financial future. For further information, please visit www.livingledger.com
Trey Crowell
Red Rocket
email us here