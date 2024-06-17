Digital Hands Wins Two Cyber Defense Magazine Awards, Solidifying Leadership and Increasing Momentum in the Industry
Digital Hands' momentum continues with Cyber Defense Magazine accolades, following recent Globee Award victories
These accolades validate the positive impact we have on our clients, and recognize our unwavering commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Hands, a leading global Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), has been honored with two prestigious awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). The company received the “Editor's Choice” award for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and the “Cutting-Edge MSSP” award at the 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards, presented on May 9, 2024, during the RSA Conference.
— Charlotte Baker, CEO of Digital Hands
These accolades come on the heels of Digital Hands' recent success at the Globee Awards for Cybersecurity Excellence, where the company was recognized for “Top Innovation” and “Top MSSP of the Year”. The consecutive wins underscore Digital Hands' growing momentum and leadership in the cybersecurity industry.
"We are honored to receive these two awards from Cyber Defense Magazine. These accolades, combined with our earlier awards this year, validate the positive impact we have on our clients, and recognize our unwavering commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction”, said Charlotte Baker, CEO of Digital Hands.
Digital Hands' success can be attributed to its comprehensive security ecosystem, CyGuard Maestro™, which seamlessly integrates with clients' existing security infrastructure, enabling rapid threat detection and response. The cloud-based architecture powers Digital Hands' composable security model, allowing customers to leverage their own security devices and alert sources without the need for a costly "rip and replace" on-boarding processes.
Employing extreme automation capabilities, nine out of ten alert processes are reduced to seconds, enabling skilled talent to focus on what matters most to clients. Through 100% US-based, highly skilled SOC professionals, Digital Hands' services offer unparalleled speed of investigation. By conducting proactive and preventative measures, and automating the initial stages of investigation, Digital Hands’ expert analysts can make timely and informed decisions, significantly reducing response times and ultimately saving clients valuable time and resources.
Digital Hands' comprehensive suite of managed services includes SIEM, EDR, firewall, SD-WAN, vulnerability management, email security, virtual CISO (vCISO) services, and breach and attack simulation exercises. With a history of performance spanning over 20 years, the company remains at the forefront of the cybersecurity landscape, leveraging human expertise, automation, and cutting-edge technologies to protect its clients' most valuable assets against relentless threats.
To learn more about Digital Hands' award-winning cybersecurity services and how they can help your organization, visit www.digitalhands.com.
About Digital Hands
Digital Hands is a trusted global, award-winning cybersecurity service provider focused on delivering 24/7 security operations and services to mid-market and enterprise customers. Its mission is to continuously protect its customers’ most valuable assets against relentless threats. The Digital Hands Composable Cybersecurity Model allows for custom service design that optimizes the legacy elements of each organization’s existing infrastructure investments while allowing for augmentation with today’s latest security technologies.
