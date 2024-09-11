Digital Hands Named a 2024 Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company

Digital Hands Named a 2024 Best Workplace for Innovators

Digital Hands Earns Recognition in the Mid-Sized Companies Category for Continued Innovation in Workplace Culture and Employee Empowerment

By giving our employees the tools and support they need to experiment and grow, they are empowered to bring fresh ideas to the table and solve complex cybersecurity challenges.” — Beth Brady, Senior Director of Human Resources at Digital Hands

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Hands is proud to announce that they have been named to Fast Company's sixth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, which honors organizations demonstrating a strong commitment to fostering innovation at all levels. This recognition highlights Digital Hands' dedication to creating a culture that empowers employees to push boundaries and drive meaningful change within the cybersecurity industry.“Innovation is a global priority that cuts across all industries, and this year’s list reflects that diversity,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor in chief of Fast Company. The 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. To earn Best Workplaces for Innovators recognition, all of this year’s winners (as well as dozens of additional finalists that appear online) completed an application that addressed questions about projects, investment, companywide programs, and workplace culture. Fast Company editors evaluated every application and conducted additional research to generate a score for each company. A separate judging panel then reviewed the top 125 companies to reach a consensus on the overall winner. Applications for specific categories were judged solely by Fast Company editors.“Our success in fostering innovation starts with our investment in our people,” said Beth Brady, Senior Director of Human Resources at Digital Hands. “By giving our employees the tools and support they need to experiment and grow, they are empowered to bring fresh ideas to the table and solve complex cybersecurity challenges. This recognition by Fast Company reflects the incredible dedication of our team to push the boundaries of what’s possible and make a real impact.”This recognition comes on the heels of Digital Hands winning three StevieAwards for Great Employers, along with the introduction of pivotal services that equip organizations to baseline their cybersecurity posture and build lasting resilience. Key among these is the Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) service , which safely simulates real-world cyberattacks in customer environments, enabling organizations to pinpoint vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. Additionally, the vCISO service provides strategic cybersecurity leadership, offering tailored guidance to organizations—whether they have a full-time CISO or not—by helping them enhance their security strategy and resilience.These innovations stem from a workplace culture where every employee is encouraged to bring their expertise and creativity to the table. By fostering an environment built on collaboration and continuous improvement, Digital Hands ensures that clients receive cutting-edge solutions that offer peace of mind in today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape.To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/91183925/midsize-companies-100-999-employees-best-workplaces-for-innovators-2024 Digital Hands employees enjoy competitive financial rewards, comprehensive healthcare plans, training opportunities, personal skills development, and consideration for professional advancement across the entire organization. Beyond these employee benefits, Digital Hands perks include a generous company matching 401(k) and employer HSA contributions, floating holidays, year-round wellness events and incentives, service bonus days off, and paid parental leave to name a few. Employees may work remotely or work from the company’s state-of-the-art security operations facilities in prime locations.To join our team of cybersecurity experts and Get There First™ - every time, visit our careers page About Digital HandsDigital Hands is a trusted global, award-winning cybersecurity service provider focused on delivering 24/7 security operations and services to mid-market and enterprise customers. Its mission is to continuously protect its customers’ most valuable assets against relentless threats. The Digital Hands Composable Cybersecurity Model allows for custom service design that optimizes the legacy elements of each organization’s existing infrastructure investments while allowing for augmentation with today’s latest security technologies. For more information about our capabilities and industry-leading approach to customer success and satisfaction, visit https://www.digitalhands.com About Fast CompanyFast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com

