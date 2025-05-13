Digital Hands Wins Three Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2025 for Real-World MDR Excellence

Cyber Defense Magazine honors Digital Hands for redefining MDR with rapid containment, response, and protection for the real-world threats.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Hands, an industry-recognized cybersecurity and MDR service provider, announced it has been named the winner of three prestigious Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) at RSA Conference 2025, including:- Publisher’s Choice: Managed Detection and Response (MDR)- Publisher’s Choice: MDR Service Provider- Publisher’s Choice: Managed ServicesThese honors spotlight Digital Hands’ commitment to delivering Real-World MDR ™—a dynamic and outcomes-driven approach that blends cutting-edge technology, automation, and deep human expertise to stop threats before they escalate.“Receiving three Global InfoSec Awards is a powerful testament to the impact of our Real-World MDR approach,” said Charlotte Baker, CEO of Digital Hands. “We built our service model to reflect what today’s threats demand: speed, adaptability, and expert intervention when automation alone isn’t enough. Our team delivers that every day—and this recognition reinforces that we’re raising the bar for what MDR should be.”While most MDR providers focus on automation alone, Digital Hands delivers a fundamentally different approach. Powered by its open-XDR security fabric, CyGuard Maestro ™, the company operationalizes each customer’s unique security stack—correlating data, overlaying threat intelligence, and enabling Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) in under five minutes. Maestro automates where possible, but never at the expense of accuracy or context.But Real-World MDR is about more than speed. It’s about outcomes that hold up in complex, high-stakes situations. With a SOC team whose average tenure is twice the industry standard, Digital Hands doesn’t just alert customers—it actively hunts, validates, and responds to threats. Bespoke response playbooks, curated threat intelligence feeds, and real-world response experience help customers face even the most advanced attacks with confidence.“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Digital Hands is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.Digital Hands is honored to be part of this year’s winning group. Explore the full list of Global InfoSec Award winners at: www.cyberdefenseawards.com About Digital HandsDigital Hands is a global cybersecurity service and MDR provider that helps organizations detect, respond to, and recover from modern threats—faster. With our Real-World MDR™ approach, operator-led responses, and open-XDR platform CyGuard Maestro™, we tailor services to the unique needs of each organization. Our mission is simple: Think Fast. Act Fast. Flex Fast.™ And most importantly, to Get There First™, before the adversary. Contact us at www.digitalhands.com to learn more.About the Global InfoSec AwardsNow in its 13th year, the Global InfoSec Awards recognize cybersecurity innovators who deliver unique, compelling solutions. Judged by certified security professionals (CISSP, CEH, FMDHS), winners are selected based on independent analysis of their submitted materials and market differentiation.About Cyber Defense MagazineCyber Defense Magazine is a leading source for news, insights, and recognition in the cybersecurity industry. Learn more at www.cyberdefensemagazine.com , CyberDefenseTV, and CyberDefenseRadio.

