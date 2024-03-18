Digital Hands Earns Gold and Silver Globee Awards for Cybersecurity Excellence
Leading MSSP recognized for innovation, operational excellence, and commitment to customer satisfaction through Gold and Silver Globee Awards.
Receiving two Globee Awards in one year is quite an honor, and a testament to our team's exceptional dedication to our mission to Get There First™”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Hands, a globally acclaimed Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), further cements its industry leadership with the recent attainment of both a Gold and Silver Globee Award. These accolades, the Gold Globee Award for Innovation of the Year in Cybersecurity, and the Silver Globee Award for Top Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) of the Year, underscore Digital Hands' unwavering dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and client satisfaction.
— Charlotte Baker, CEO at Digital Hands
The Gold Globee Award for Innovation of the Year in Cybersecurity recognizes Digital Hands’ ongoing commitment to investments that transform the way cybersecurity protection is delivered. This dedication to innovation is proven through the unparalleled automation and threat intelligence capabilities of their comprehensive security ecosystem, CyGuard Maestro™. With an unprecedented 85.5% reduction in human alert processing and a staggering 99% accuracy rate, Digital Hands sets a new standard for efficiency, representing a seismic shift in the industry where traditional methods often result in hours of manual processing. CyGuard Maestro™ powers Digital Hands’ composable security model, enabling customers to bring their own security devices and alert sources with no need to “rip and replace” for the outcomes they need.
Following its Gold Globee win, Digital Hands was honored with a second award, the Silver Globee Award for Top Managed Security Provider (MSSP) of the Year. Digital Hands established new benchmarks for meaningful Virtual CISO services (vCISO), fortified with comprehensive scorecarding and simulated breach services across multiple attack vectors. Digital Hands’ resiliency testing services rigorously evaluate and refine clients' security postures against simulated threats. These services synergize with the CyGuard Maestro™ platform, enabling Digital Hands to Get There First™, every time.
"Receiving two Globee Awards in one year is quite an honor, and a testament to our team's exceptional dedication to our mission." says Charlotte Baker, CEO of Digital Hands. "Our relentless pursuit of innovation and operational excellence enables us to continuously push the boundaries of prevention, threat detection, and response. In the end, it’s about delivering the outcomes that matter most to our clients and moving them forward in their cybersecurity maturity journey.”
About Digital Hands
Digital Hands is a trusted global, award-winning cybersecurity service provider focused on delivering 24/7 security operations and services to mid-market and enterprise customers. Its mission is to continuously protect its customers’ most valuable assets against relentless threats. The Digital Hands Composable Cybersecurity Model allows for custom service design that optimizes the legacy elements of each organization’s existing infrastructure investments while allowing for augmentation with today’s latest security technologies. For more information about our capabilities and industry-leading approach to customer success and satisfaction, visit https://www.digitalhands.com.
Ashden Kaibney
Digital Hands
+1 813-944-8536
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn