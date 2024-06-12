150 Acre Estate with an Indoor Basketball Court in the Atlanta Metro to be Sold at Online Auction Beginning July 1st
In Monroe, GA, just an hour to downtown Atlanta, Interluxe Auctions is presenting multiple exclusive auction opportunities with bids starting as low as $750K.MONROE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Monroe Estate in Monroe, GA. The property, previously listed for $16,500,000, is now headed to auction with bids starting from $750K to $3.75M on Monday, July 1st at 9:00 am EDT. Over 150± acres being offered as 3 separate auctions.
Built in 2018, the main estate on 20± acres offers resort-style amenities and an exquisite European-style main house. This Georgia mansion features unparalleled entertainment; an indoor racquetball/tennis court, theater room, arcade and game room, pool with waterslide and two spas, golf putting range, and two guest houses.
To be included in the Estate’s auction or to be bid for separately on 82± acres is the temperature controlled 15,000± sq. ft. garage/warehouse with 5 bay doors, storage, a full kitchen, and more. The third auction opportunity is for 47± acres of undeveloped property zoned A2 for agricultural use or rural estate living.
“As a realtor for 17 years navigating Georgia’s real estate landscape, I’ve seen my fair share of extraordinary properties,” stated Chuck MacPhee of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “Teaming up with Interluxe, we're committed to finding the perfect buyer who will appreciate every exquisite detail of this remarkable estate.”
“We are thrilled to present an unparalleled chance to acquire The Monroe Estate,” stated Stacy Kirk, Director of Client Development at Interluxe Auctions. “Boasting exceptional amenities and an enviable location, we invite discerning buyers to seize this exclusive auction opportunity."
The Monroe Estate is being offered in cooperation with Chuck MacPhee of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, July 1st. Previews are Friday and Saturday, June 28-29, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, June 30th, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12565. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
