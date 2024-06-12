FDLE’s “Dog Days of Summer” Children’s Summer Safety Fair is Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As part of FDLE’s Dog Days of Summer campaign the department is hosting its first annual Children’s Summer Safety Fair on Friday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Tallahassee.

As part of the safety fair, there will be a photo booth, K-9 demonstration station, K-9 kissing booth, dog balloon animals, food trucks and safety information.

When: Friday, June 14

Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Capitol Circle Office Complex

Address: 4055 Esplanade Way

