FDLE’s “Dog Days of Summer” Children’s Summer Safety Fair is Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As part of FDLE’s Dog Days of Summer campaign the department is hosting its first annual Children’s Summer Safety Fair on Friday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Tallahassee.
As part of the safety fair, there will be a photo booth, K-9 demonstration station, K-9 kissing booth, dog balloon animals, food trucks and safety information.
When: Friday, June 14
Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Capitol Circle Office Complex
Address: 4055 Esplanade Way
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001