Bridge Repair Work Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 324 South of Brookings

Monday, June 10, 2024

Contact: Tommy Lindstrom, Engineer II, 605-688-5001

BROOKINGS, S.D. - Work is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 324 over Interstate 29 south of Brookings beginning Monday, June 17, 2024. With this project, temporary signals will be in place at the I-29 exit 127 off-ramps in both directions.

Work on the project includes bridge repair on three separate structures on Highway 324. Lane closures will be in place at the bridge locations. There will be 12-ft. width restrictions in place.

PCIRoads, LLC., is the primary contractor for the $2.1 million project. The completion date for the project is October 2024.

