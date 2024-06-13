VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Announces Strategic Referral Agreement with EnergyWare, LLC
VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)
By partnering with EnergyWare, a proven leader in the Energy Industry, we can provide our clients with cutting-edge energy solutions, further solidifying our position as a leader in this industry.”PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Announces Strategic Referral Agreement with EnergyWare, LLC
— Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc.
VizConnect, Inc., a leading provider of business development consulting services, is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic referral agreement with EnergyWare, LLC, a premier provider of Solar Arrays, EV Charging Stations and LED lighting energy solutions. This is part of VizConnect’s continued focus on expanding one of its Key Economic Growth Pillars, that of Green Renewable Energy Production offerings.
Under this agreement, VizConnect will leverage its extensive network to refer potential clients to EnergyWare, enhancing both Companies' market reach and service offerings. The agreement aligns with VizConnect's strategic business roadmap, focusing on creating value through strategic partnerships and acquisitions within key industry sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, real estate development and disruptive advanced technologies including AI initiatives.
Key Highlights of the Agreement:
1. Referral Commission Structure: VizConnect will receive commissions for approved referrals that result in completed sales by EnergyWare, providing a lucrative revenue stream while supporting sustainable energy initiatives.
2. Strategic Business Plan Roadmap: This partnership exemplifies VizConnect's commitment to identifying and capitalizing on undervalued opportunities, fostering growth through strategic alliances.
3. Enhanced Service Offerings: The collaboration will expand VizConnect's service portfolio, offering comprehensive solutions in real estate acquisition, equity building, and now, energy solutions through EnergyWare's innovative and expanding services.
Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, stated, "This agreement marks a significant step in our strategic vision to enhance our service offerings and generate substantial value for our shareholders. By partnering with EnergyWare, a proven leader in the Energy Industry, we can provide our clients with cutting-edge energy solutions, further solidifying our position as a leader in business development consulting."
Jake Jacques, CEO of EnergyWare, added, "We are excited to collaborate with VizConnect. VizConnect’s expertise in business development and scaling operations management will undoubtedly amplify our market presence and accelerate our growth in the sustainable energy sector."
About EnergyWare, LLC:
Energy Conservation can be complex. EnergyWare works diligently to simplify the information, the products and the process. Our mission is to provide the highest quality services at below market pricing. We are a consulting company that has proven experience in assisting customers determine the best options for financing, design, implementation, oversite and return-on-investment accuracy. EnergyWare is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with projects spanning coast to coast. We provide complete transparency without sales pressure. We stand behind the economically and environmental benefits of our services and products.
For additional information: Please contact Morgan McAbee via email at Morgan@EnergyWarellc.com or via the website http://www.EnergyWarellc.com/.
About VizConnect, Inc.:
VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, pharmaceutical and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.
For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement:
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Source: VizConnect, Inc.
Temba Mahaka
VizConnect, Inc.
+1 855-849-2666
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube