New Psychology Today Column Explores the 21st Century Manifestation of Invisible Work

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new thought-provoking Psychology Today column by academics Janelle E. Wells, Ph.D., and Doreen MacAulay, Ph.D., delves into the evolution of invisible work and its contemporary manifestation. The column transcends gender-specific roles and encompasses a wide spectrum of invisible work in both personal and professional contexts, ensuring that no aspect of this crucial issue is overlooked.

With a stark warning, the column cautions that invisible work can lead to emotional exhaustion, burnout, unhappiness, and a lower sense of self-worth. It urgently implores organizations and policymakers to swiftly implement practices and policies that recognize value and support the invisible workers who form the backbone of our society, emphasizing the immediate and pressing need for change.

The column is the first in a new series by the authors called “Our (In)visible Work: Recognizing and Valuing the Unseen.” As esteemed scholars in the Muma College of Business at the University of South Florida, Dr. Wells and Dr. MacAulay have taught over 14,000 students, partnered with 150 organizations, and led over 50 research projects. Their insights and observations will soon be shared in an upcoming book, Our (In)visible Work, slated for publication in late August. They are also principals in Wellsquest (https://wellsquest.com/), a consulting firm that collaborates with corporations, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions to help enhance their approach to talent development and management strategy.

“While a new concept four decades ago, the idea of ‘invisible work’ now earns close scrutiny in popular culture, the media, and research,” the authors write in the column. “Last year, TIME magazine recognized the need to correct this inequality with an article headlined, ‘How to End the Unfairness of Invisible Work.’ A thread on the Reddit platform explored ‘the ‘invisible work’ done by Dads. ’ A University of Wisconsin sociologist, Allison Daminger, explored how invisible labor impacts relationships. There are now even hashtag campaigns recognizing #InvisibleWork and #InvisibleLabor.”

As seasoned researchers in organizational behavior, leadership, and psychological motivation, the authors have delved into workplace dynamics in a wide range of organizations, from Under Armour to Ikea, the University of Texas at Austin, and the Tampa Bay Lightning professional ice hockey team. Their extensive research, spanning various industries and sectors, has uniquely positioned them to explore the multiple manifestations of invisible work in the 21st century, instilling confidence in the depth and breadth of their insights.

Dr. Wells and Dr. MacAulay warn that the “psychological toll of invisible work can be profound and devastating, underscoring the urgent need for recognizing and valuing these contributions. They argue that by bringing invisible work to the forefront, we can foster healthier work environments, stronger families, and more resilient communities.”

The authors unveiled a groundbreaking interactive web space designed to foster community and understanding of invisible work. The space offers a deep dive into the contemporary personal and professional application of unpaid work, shedding light on its emotional, professional, and family consequences in the workplace and at home.

In Psychology Today, the authors write that today's “invisible work includes critical but underappreciated tasks—mitigating conflicts, providing cultural translations, mentoring, and managing office social dynamics—and we must move it out of the shadows and into the realm where everyone’s work can be valued and appreciated.”

With increased diversity in the workplace, they write, “We also now appreciate that invisible work is influenced by not just gender but factors such as race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity, disability, sexuality, and other expressions of identity and potential marginalization. In today's fast-paced and interconnected world, the concept of work has expanded beyond traditional job descriptions on sites like Indeed and includes offline responsibilities that often don’t show up on performance reviews.”

Dr. Wells and Dr. MacAulay conclude that invisible work is integral to our lives and society, yet it remains hidden and undervalued. “Understanding and acknowledging its existence can dismantle the structures that perpetuate its invisibility,” they write. “It is time to recognize the contributions of individuals who perform this essential labor and work towards a society that values and supports all forms of work, making invisible work visible.”

