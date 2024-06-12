InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Sweet Tea Infused with Unique Fruit Flavors to Produce Tasty Beverage
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynchburg, VA- Indulge in a symphony of flavors with Sweet Poppas, Ericka Ennis-Harris's sensational creation that redefines the sweet tea experience. Each bottle is a masterpiece of taste, blending the comforting familiarity of sweet tea with a vibrant fruit flavors that dance on your palate. From the tangy burst of lemon to the tropical allure of mango and rich sweetness of cherry, Sweet Poppas offer a tantalizing array of options. Crafting with care using only the finest ingredients, our 16 oz bottles are infused with flavors like raspberry and peach. Perfectly balanced with real cane sugar.
Sweet Poppas's commitment to quality extends to every aspect of the drink, including our eye-catching packaging. Vibrant and colorful labels adorned with a steamy cup invite you to savor the flavors within. The specific flavor is promptly displayed, making it effortless to choose your flavor or experience new taste. Sweet Poppas isn't just a beverage; it's an experience, a journey through a world of delectable flavors and unparalleled quality. Ericka Ennis-Harris has filled the Utility Patent with United States patent and Trade Mark Office (USPTO), showcasing her dedication to innovation and excellence.
Partnering with InventionHome, Ericka seeks like-minded manufacturers and distributors who recognize the potential of this unique product. To join in this exciting journey of bringing Sweet Poppas to a wider audience, contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Let's evaluate the sweet tea experience together, one delicious bottle at a time.
Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
