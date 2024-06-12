Factor Secures Band 1 Chambers Ranking for Second Year in a Row

Recognition follows the launch of The Sense Collective, a collaboration aimed at accelerating the adoption of Generative AI in the corporate legal industry.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factor, the market leader in Integrated La️w™, has received a Band 1 ranking in the Chambers and Partners NewLaw Guide 2024 for global contract lifecycle management for the second year in a row—recognizing Factor’s world-class portfolio supporting, enabling, and transforming complex transactional legal work for large multinational clients.

Band 1 is the highest achievable ranking from Chambers the legal industry’s leading independent research company. The recognition follows Factor’s facilitation of the GC-endorsed launch of The Sense Collective , an unprecedented collaboration community aimed at accelerating the adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) in the corporate legal realm.

“Securing this top ranking from Chambers confirms what we’ve heard from general counsel and in-house legal departments for some time, which is, Factor’s Integrated Law approach and rapid adoption of generative AI enables the firm to handle complex, high-value work that differentiates itself in the market,” said Varun Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Factor. “Factor combines best-in-class talent with the elements of New Law, Traditional Law and In-house Law, which provides GCs and business leaders with better outcomes and superior contracting and client experiences.”

To determine the rankings, Chambers conducts independent research and solicits feedback from clients and market leaders on such factors as technical legal ability, client service and commercial astuteness. In retaining Factor as Band 1, Chambers reviewed a range of Factor’s notable client engagements with major corporations and organizations, as well as comments from numerous market participants.

One client’s input to Chambers stated, “Factor has a very practical approach and knack for dealing with very complex situations and getting at what is essential in a way that enables us to implement changes in a practical way.”

“Although simple documents on the face of it, the process itself is complex and requires work on a tight timeline,” indicated another Factor client. “Our Factor team manages this excellently and are a key part of our process.”

About Factor

Factor is the market leader in Integrated Law. Factor works alongside corporate legal departments and law firms to solve the ever-increasing demands and complexity of transactional legal work like contracting. With 10+ years of focused experience, Factor integrates the expertise of Traditional Law, and the efficiency of New Law, with the close business understanding and integration of In-house legal to deliver complex legal work at scale. Factor helps reposition and focus in-house legal on advisory, solves business problems, and balances commercial opportunities with legal risks.

Factor is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. For more information, go to https://www.factor.law or LinkedIn.