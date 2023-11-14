Factor Appoints Genpact Chief Growth Officer To Board of Directors

Riju Vashisht, Chief Growth Officer at Genpact, will join Factor's board of directors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factor, the market leader in Integrated Law, today announced that Riju Vashisht, Chief Growth Officer at Genpact, a global professional services firm, will join its board of directors.

At Genpact, Riju has been instrumental in shaping client relationships, leading transformation services, and managing commercial operations globally. Her leadership has played a key role in transforming global businesses at the intersection of delivering integrated digital and analytics solutions for clients across various industries.

Vashisht joins Factor’s board as the legal industry reaches a critical inflection point. Escalating pressure to modernize amid the explosive growth of AI, coupled with continuous pressure for in-house legal departments to do more with less, has placed legal on the cusp of a meaningful transformation.

“Businesses today are more complex and changing faster than ever. But in the race to keep up, legal departments can’t operate in a silo. To effectively manage risk and drive strategy, they need to establish a deep understanding of business mandates,” said Varun Mehta, CEO of Factor. “Riju’s background in leading transformational change will be vital. She brings the voice of the business with significant experience in helping leaders rethink the way they deliver and execute. With her perspective, we can better support General Counsels and in-house legal teams during this industry evolution.”

“To help Factor become a market leader, we’ve assembled a diverse and very capable board, including a former Vice Chair of Deloitte, a former managing partner of A&O, and the CEO of Carrick Capital,” said Mark Harris, Board Chair, founder and former CEO of Axiom. “Each brings their own expertise and set of hard-won experiences to guide Factor, as new challenges and opportunities present themselves. Riju’s work building durable relationships with global enterprises through technology-led transformation adds another invaluable perspective, leaving us better positioned to help the legal industry effect positive change.”

Vashisht joined Genpact in 2001 and has supported the firm’s multibillion-dollar growth journey in a range of leadership roles in which she has led HR, global operations, key business segments, and transformation for the organization’s premier global customers while establishing Genpact as a global leader in digital transformation.

“Legal departments are a veritable final frontier for transformation. Because legal is unlike any other function, in-house legal teams haven’t been empowered to evolve – until now,” said Vashisht. “Factor understands and solves the unique challenges legal teams face at a moment of great impact. I look forward to contributing to Factor's mission during this important time in the industry.”

The announcement comes just months after Factor earned a Band 1 ranking in the 2023 Chambers Alternative Legal Services Providers Guide for contract lifecycle management globally, a recognition of Factor’s leading position among legal technology, Big Four and New Law companies.

“When we think about where Factor stands today and where we want to go, the whole of Riju’s experience is greater than the sum of its parts,” Mehta said. “Her expertise in tech-driven managed services will help us better serve clients’ shifting needs, while her background will also help us to stay people-centric as we scale.”

Factor is the market leader in Integrated Law. Factor works alongside corporate legal departments and law firms to solve the ever-increasing demands and complexity of transactional legal work like contracting. With 10+ years of focused experience, Factor integrates the expertise of Traditional Law, and the efficiency of New Law, with the close business understanding and integration of In-house legal to deliver complex legal work at scale. Factor helps reposition and focus in-house legal on advisory, solves business problems, and balances commercial opportunities with legal risks.

