Trailblazing GCs Combine Forces to Spearhead GenAI Transformation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several global General Counsels and Factor, the market leader in Integrated Law, announce today the launch of The Sense Collective, an unprecedented collaboration community aimed at accelerating the adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) in the corporate legal realm. Founding members include Intel, DXC, Microsoft, Adobe, Crowdstrike, Ford, and Anglo American, with Factor facilitating and hosting the community.

Acting on the belief that GenAI and large language models (LLMs) represent transformative forces in legal services, The Sense Collective aims to address common challenges across corporate legal teams. With GenAI already transforming knowledge work, technological developments continuing with torrential speed, and mounting expectations around its impact on legal work, the Sense Collective represents an all-too-rare approach to this unprecedented moment: collaboration.

Factor’s Chief Executive Officer Varun Mehta describes the initiative as “a unified stride towards transforming enthusiasm for GenAI into targeted, impactful applications in corporate legal work. It's about channeling our efforts, sharpening our shared insights and accelerating the journey from concept to practical application. Now is the time for general counsel to be GenAI sense-makers: for their teams, their businesses, and the legal industry.”

Membership will be limited in number to maximize engagement and peer collaboration, and the inaugural cohort will kick off in March. The Sense Collective is uniquely designed to create a shared framework for practical implementation, with tangible and highly programmatic workstreams across member services, shared prototype development, and community knowledge sharing. This approach ensures each member benefits from collective insights and force multiplies progress on the GenAI agenda, fostering a fast-cycle, adaptive learning environment.

Mike Haven, Head of Global Legal Operations at Intel, explains, "Instead of each organization expending effort and tackling the same questions in isolation, we're collaborating to find practical, expedited solutions, dispel hype from reality, and go far together.”

Overseeing the program is Factor’s Global Head of Insights and Innovation, Ed Sohn, who describes it as “applied innovation-as-a-service.” He says, “For legal departments inundated with conferences and webinars, The Sense Collective is about moving from a swirl of discussion to tangible action, focusing on real-world adoption challenges like strategic planning, use case development, and reliable intelligence about the state of the art. The Sense Collective is a call for like-minded GCs to rally together, assembling to ensure that business as usual does not cause this moment to pass us by.”

About Factor

Factor is the market leader in Integrated Law. Factor works alongside corporate legal departments and law firms to solve the ever-increasing demands and complexity of transactional legal work like contracting. With 10+ years of focused experience, Factor integrates the expertise of Traditional Law, and the efficiency of New Law, with the close business understanding and integration of In-house legal to deliver complex legal work at scale. Factor helps reposition and focus in-house legal on advisory, solves business problems, and balances commercial opportunities with legal risks.