ANKER SOLIX COLLABORATES WITH THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA TO IDENTIFY GAPS IN EMERGENCY POWER READINESS
Will Bring Battery Backup Solutions and Other Resources to Support Local Emergency Shelters, Community Centers and Non-ProfitsBELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, US, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anker SOLIX is pleased to announce a new collaboration with the State of California to address critical gaps in emergency power readiness across the state. This effort will help Anker focus its resources, including product donations and financial support, to better assist shelters, community centers, and non-profit organizations that lack adequate resources to manage emergencies such as wildfires, earthquakes, heat waves, and blackouts.
California faces significant challenges with natural disasters and power outages. In recent years, the state has experienced an average of over 7,000 wildfires annually, causing widespread destruction and displacement. Additionally, California is one of the most seismically active regions in the United States, with thousands of earthquakes recorded yearly. The state also frequently deals with rolling blackouts, particularly during extreme heat waves, affecting millions of residents.
"The collaboration with the State of California is crucial in helping us better direct our resources to the communities most in need of emergency power," Shaun Xiong, General Manager of Anker and Anker SOLIX. "Our efforts will include donations of our F3800 Portable Power Station, financial support, and consumer education, all focused on improving disaster readiness in California."
"We are committed to ensuring that all Californians have access to essential services during emergencies," said Abby Browning, Chief, Private Sector/NGO Coordination, Office of Emergency Services, Office of CA Governor Gavin Newsom. "We appreciate the efforts of Anker SOLIX to support this important mission, enhancing the resilience of our critical facilities and helping communities better prepare for disasters."
This initiative, which includes product donations, funding, and support for regional consumer education programs, is part of Anker's broader commitment to supporting the efforts of states, local municipalities, and non-profits in improving disaster preparedness for US consumers.
For more information about Anker SOLIX's emergency power solutions, please visit anker.com/solix
