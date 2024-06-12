Maine DOE Highlights Expanding Health Resource Access to Multilingual Families in Maine

In alignment with supporting a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, new tools have been created for school nurses. This newest project directly reflects the advocacy and care our Maine school nurses possess, further strengthening our public health infrastructure.

A sample welcome letter from the health office for any new family in a school community was created, which contains an annual health form and medication authorization form, as well as interview forms for asthma, diabetes, and seizures. These tools have been translated into Maine’s top nine languages and are now available on the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Coordinated School Health webpage entitled Sample Forms.

School nurses are part of welcoming new families into our schools and communities; therefore, this spring, the Maine DOE school nurse regional liaison Lori Huot, BSN, RN, Nationally Certified School Nurse (NCSN) extended a warm invitation to the nurses she serves in Cumberland and York County to attend the monthly office hours hosted by the Maine DOE English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Specialist Jane Armstrong. This multidisciplinary collaboration uncovered the need for more health-centered, culturally responsive, readily available, and translated tools to provide equity through language access, resulting in these updated resources.

The Maine DOE extends a special thank you to the Maine school nurses who participated in this collaboration.

Maine DOE’s Office of Innovation and the Office of School and Student Support collaborate to host monthly ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages) office hours. These sessions are open to all school personnel and aim to provide optimal support for ESOL educators and guidance on assisting multilingual learners and their families.

Maine continues to embrace and enroll multilingual students and families statewide, witnessing a 15% increase in student count from 2023 to 2024. Jane Armstrong, State ESOL Specialist, highlights that roughly 63% of Maine’s 206 school administrative units have enrolled multilingual learners.

For the latest data, please visit the Multilingual Learner Data Dashboard. The final ESOL office hours for School Year 2023-24 will be held on June 17, 2024, from 3:30-4:30pm and registration can be found here.

The Office of School and Student Supports has many resources for school staff to improve school services. Guidelines and Resources for School Health Services center on providing culturally responsive, evidence-based care that improves overall health.

Contact DOESchoolandStudentSupports@Maine.gov with any questions, comments, or needs.