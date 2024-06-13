Laguna Beach Plastic Surgeon Answers 5 Eyelid Surgery FAQs
Dr. Dan Mills, an Orange County plastic surgeon, provides answers to five of the most common questions asked about eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty).LAGUNA BEACH, CA, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Dr. Dan Mills, an Orange County plastic surgeon, it is common for patients to desire a more youthful, revitalized facial aesthetic as the effects of age begin to show. Many of these patients, says Dr. Mills, can benefit from eyelid surgery (also known by the technical term “blepharoplasty”). Below, Dr. Mills has provided answers to five frequently asked questions about blepharoplasty to help patients decide whether it may be an ideal solution for their individual needs.
Who qualifies for eyelid surgery?
Dr. Mills explains that eyelid surgery candidates typically wish to refresh their appearance while minimizing age-related cosmetic concerns. Common examples of these issues include drooping or sagging eyelids; excess fat and skin; bags under the eyes; and fine lines and wrinkles surrounding the eyelids.
How should I prepare for eyelid surgery?
Prior to eyelid surgery, Dr. Mills requires his patients to undergo lab tests and health screenings in order to increase chances of a safe, successful procedure. He also asks that patients do not smoke for two weeks before their blepharoplasty, as well as the two weeks directly afterward. Further, he often recommends that patients take Arnica Montana and Bromelain, herbal supplements that can limit postoperative side effects.
How long does eyelid surgery take?
Depending on the strategies employed (i.e. upper blepharoplasty, lower blepharoplasty, or a combination of both), the procedure generally takes two and a half hours at the longest, says Dr. Mills. With this in mind, he notes that the recovery process can involve up to a week of initial downtime.
Is eyelid surgery painful?
The surgery itself should not be painful due to the use of anesthesia, Dr. Mills continues. Postoperative effects like swelling and bruising are common, but should subside if the patient closely adheres to their aftercare instructions. More serious complications – such as infection, anesthesia reactions, visible scarring, or temporary changes in vision – are possible, but Dr. Mills assures patients that these phenomena are much rarer.
Is eyelid surgery worth the price?
The cost of eyelid surgery is contingent upon several factors, Dr. Mills explains, from the surgeon's experience and location to anesthesia and complementary treatments. To reap the full benefits of blepharoplasty, he advises patients to seek care from renowned surgeons with excellent patient reviews and a history of stellar results.
To conclude, Dr. Mills encourages patients considering this procedure to gather as much information as possible. He recommends that patients have detailed consultations with prospective surgeons in order to understand both the potential benefits and risks of the treatment. “With the right preparation and expectations, eyelid surgery can be a rewarding choice,” says Dr. Mills.
About Daniel Mills, MD, FACS
Dr. Daniel Mills is a board-certified plastic surgeon who is dedicated to patient experience and top-tier surgical results. After earning a medical degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine, Dr. Mills began his plastic surgery residency at Wright State University; he would complete this part of his training at the Medical College of Ohio before undergoing an aesthetic surgery fellowship in Phoenix, Arizona. Having previously served as President of both the Aesthetic Society® and the California Society of Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Mills is affiliated with numerous additional distinguished boards and organizations. At Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute, Dr. Mills has helped countless patients achieve their ideal aesthetic with options like facelift surgery, abdominoplasty, and breast augmentation. He is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about Dr. Mills and his practice, please visit danmillsmd.com, orangecountybreast.com, or facebook.com/danmillsmd.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.danmillsmd.com/news-room/laguna-beach-plastic-surgeon-answers-5-eyelid-surgery-faqs/
###
Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute
31852 Pacific Coast Hwy.
Suite 401
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 499-2800
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here