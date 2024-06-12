Agri Vietnam 2024 expo opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, June 12 - HCM CITY — The 4th International Exhibition on Machinery, Equipment, Supplies, Chemicals, and Agricultural Products in Việt Nam (Agri Vietnam 2024) has attracted more than 100 exhibitors from 14 countries and territories worldwide.

Agri Vietnam 2024 is taking place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCM City’s District 7 from June 12 to 14.

The exhibition is an annual event organised by Minh Vi Exhibition & Advertisement Services Co., Ltd (VEAS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the HCM City Nature and Environment Protection Association, and various agencies and organisations in the country.

This year, it brings the latest innovations, new solutions and safe products from the global agricultural industry to producers and businesses in Việt Nam.

It is a reliable meeting point for producers, suppliers, distributors, and other industry organisations to meet, trade, create business opportunities, expand markets, transfer technology, and help Vietnamese and regional enterprises access advanced global production technologies.

The expanded scale this year will feature leading companies such as: KBL Machinery Vietnam Ltd.; Trường Thịnh Trading and Technique Company Limited, PetroVietnam Fertilizer and Chemicals Corporation, PetroVietnam Camau Fertilizer Joint Stock Company, Golden Stork Company Limited, Saigon Plant Protection Joint Stock Company, Annong Group Co., Ltd, MS2019 VN Food Company Limited and Ho Quang Tri Enterprise.

The exhibition is expected to attract over 4,000 domestic and international trade visitors.

As a country with great potential and physical space for developing agricultural products, Việt Nam is also one of the world's leading exporters of agricultural products.

Nguyễn Như Cường, director of the Crop Production Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the exhibition helps update new products, techniques, and technologies and exchange experiences in building a green economy and circular economy towards sustainable development.

“Hosting the exhibition in the country provides additional opportunities for businesses to find customers, boost business, and co-operate in future technology transfers between Vietnamese and international enterprises,” he said.

Agri Vietnam offers many opportunities for businesses, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, buyers, and technical experts to strengthen connections and business collaborations without the need to travel to many countries for networking.

Each edition of the exhibition is accompanied by a variety of practical, effective activities and programmes designed to provide added benefits for participating businesses and visitors.

This year's exhibition attracts industry professionals and buyers through various activities, such as specialised seminars and B2B networking programmes.

It also features special display areas such as the Rice Export Area and the OCOP Product Showcase to honor high-quality agricultural products and OCOP products from various regions across the country. — VNS