Singaporean newspaper: Việt Nam’s economy poised for gradual recovery

HÀ NỘI — Singapore’s maritimefairtrade.org recently published an article on the recovery of the Vietnamese economy, citing the latest World Bank Taking Stock bi-annual economic update with growth forecast to reach 5.5 per cent in 2024 that will gradually rise to 6 per cent by 2025.

The article said after experiencing a slowdown in 2023, the economy is showing mixed signs of recovery in early 2024. While exports are recovering, consumption and private domestic investment are growing more gradually. Real exports are expected to grow by 3.5 per cent in 2024, reflecting gradual improvement in global demand.

In addition, a turnaround in the real estate sector is anticipated later this year and next, bolstering domestic demand as investors and consumers regain confidence. Real total investment and private consumption are projected to increase by 5.5 per cent and 5 per cent in 2024, respectively.

It quoted the WB East Asia and Pacific Practice Manager for Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment Sebastian Eckardt as saying that investing in public infrastructure projects goes beyond immediate economic stimulus. Efforts to enhance public investment management will also address critical infrastructure gaps in energy, transportation, and logistics, which are fundamental for Việt Nam’s long-term economic growth.

According to the article, the WB recommended expediting infrastructure investment projects financed by public resources. This would help further stimulate the economy, with an additional potential 0.1 percentage point of GDP growth for every 1 percentage point increase in public investment as a share of GDP.

The report’s special section offers recommendations for supporting innovative startups to contribute to Việt Nam’s productivity growth, it said. — VNS