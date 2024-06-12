Calling on Tanzanians to volunteer with the United Nations

The United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme invites Tanzanian professionals to serve as national UN Volunteers. As part of our talent pool, you can apply for opportunities to contribute to peace and development initiatives in your country.

United Nations (UN) partners in Tanzania are interested in engaging national UN Volunteers with qualifications and experience in the following areas:

• Development programme and project management/coordination

• Information and Communications Technology

• Data science

• Civil engineering and architecture

• Midwifery and nursing

• Refugee protection and resettlement

• Transportation

• Statistics

• Community development

• Monitoring and evaluation

• Communications

• Sexual and reproductive health

• Gender based violence (GBV)

• Adolescence and youth

• Health systems specialists

• Women economic empowerment

How to Join the UNV Talent Pool

Are you an experienced professional in one of the above areas? Are you willing to make a difference as a UN Volunteer?

We invite you to join our talent pool by creating a profile on UNV’s recently launched Unified Volunteering Platform (UVP). Once you have a profile, you can browse all available volunteer opportunities on the landing page, or, when logged in, under the “DoAs” menu item.

Already registered in the UNV Talent Pool? Your profile was migrated to the new Unified Volunteering Platform. Make sure to reset your password and log into UVP to update your profile. You can then apply to all available volunteer opportunities.

Required Qualifications

The majority of national UNV assignments require candidates to be at least 27 years of age, to have at least a Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of three years of relevant work experience. However, we also expect to deploy national UN Expert Volunteers (35+ years of age, 15+ years of experience), UN Youth Volunteers (18-26 years of age, 0-3 years of experience) and UN Community Volunteers.

Volunteer Entitlements

We support UN Volunteers with a benefits package during service. UN Volunteers are entitled to a Monthly Living Allowance (MLA) plus entry lump sum payment, transportation, annual leave and medical coverage amongst other entitlements and benefits, so that they can sustain a modest and secure standard of living while on service. For more details, visit the UVP Explore tab, where you will find detailed documents on the UNV Conditions of Service for all volunteer categories. You can also use our convenient entitlement calculator to check benefits for a particular UNV assignment you are interested in applying for.

Do you want to know more?

Disclaimer: The United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme is an equal opportunity programme that welcomes applications from qualified professionals. We are committed to achieving diversity in terms of gender, disability, nationality and culture. Neither UNV (nor any of our UN partner entities) charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment of UN Volunteers. Should you come across such fraudulent pages impersonating UNV, please report them to us.

For inquiries about UNV in Tanzania, please contact:

Christian Mwamanga, UNV Country Coordinator, Tanzania

christian((dot))mwamanga((at))unv((dot))org

(Note: please use the subject line ‘UNVTZA_TALENT_POOL’ for all email inquiries)