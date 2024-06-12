Johan Forssell in Berlin: Ukraine support increasing

SWEDEN, June 12 - This year’s Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024) is being held against the backdrop of further intensified Russian attacks against the people of Ukraine and its infrastructure.

“Sweden’s overall development assistance to Ukraine amounts to approximately SEK 52 billion. In addition, future commitments will see Sweden’s total support exceed SEK 100 billion up to and including 2026. This sends a clear signal that Sweden's support is strong and long-term. Together with our international partners, we are contributing to Ukraine’s victory and European future,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

At the conference, Mr Forssell is presenting the Government’s latest major support package, specifically aimed to support Ukraine’s children and the country’s energy supply. In addition, two major upcoming support initiatives for waste management and decentralisation that Sida will decide on in the near future are being presented.

In connection with the conference, the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine held its first meeting at ministerial level. The ministers also launched a Business Advisory Council, to which President and CEO of Business Sweden Jan Larsson is appointed as the Swedish representative.

Beetroot AB, a Swedish IT/tech company with operations in Ukraine, was highlighted at the conference as one of 10 international businesses awarded the URC2024 International Flagship Projects Award for significant contributions to Ukraine’s long-term resilience. Beetroot has been operating in Ukraine for 12 years and continues to do so, despite the war, with more than 300 employees in cities throughout the country. The company invests in training the Ukrainian population in IT and tech.

“It’s very gratifying that a Swedish company has received this award. Beetroot continues to operate in Ukraine, despite the war, with more than 300 employees. Their activities contribute to perseverance and a belief in the future while paving the way for many more Swedish businesses to enter the European market of the future,” says Mr Forssell.