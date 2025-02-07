Forssmed: We must not forget the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic

SWEDEN, February 7 - “Our capacity to manage a pandemic is better today than it was in 2020. However, a crisis requires more than preparedness in the form of regulatory frameworks,” writes Minister for Social Affairs and Public Health Jakob Forssmed (Christian Democrats).

This week marks five years since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Sweden. In this short time, society has undergone a comprehensive crisis and long since returned to normality. But for the people and families in our country, COVID-19 has left lasting scars in the form of grief and loss. Many lost their lives and many still experience long-term health issues as a result of COVID-19. Long-term isolation and loneliness have also left deep scars.

Sweden could face a new crisis

Other crises and difficulties have arisen in place of the pandemic, and seemingly part of human nature – in our country at least – is the wish to leave the preceding crisis behind us. But we must not forget the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic, because unfortunately, we cannot rule out that Sweden will be faced with another pandemic – it is actually very likely that we will. That is why I am grateful for all the efforts that we are currently undertaking and that have been undertaken within the Government Offices to ensure that Sweden is better equipped to deal with any future pandemics.

A few examples:

Inquiry Chair Professor Jan Albert has been tasked with reviewing the regulation of communicable diseases to better adapt it to situations of extensive spread of infectious diseases. He will also submit information for a strategy for future pandemic management, including analyses of issues of allocation of responsibilities in the event of another pandemic.

The Public Health Agency of Sweden has been tasked with ensuring continued access to vaccines for the population in the event of an influenza pandemic. Currently, the avian influenza H5N1 has caused extensive outbreaks globally among both tame and wild animals in a short period of time. There are cases of the infection passing from animals to humans as well.

The Public Health Agency of Sweden has also been tasked with ensuring continued access to antiviral medicines in the event of a pandemic.

The National Board of Health and Welfare has been tasked with establishing a national collaboration structure for health and welfare’s supply preparedness of medical care products and any other equipment required to ensure the provision of proper care, together with the Medical Products Agency, the Swedish eHealth Agency, the Public Health Agency of Sweden and the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions.

The Public Health Agency of Sweden’s mandate in relation to communication and information for the public has been clarified. The Agency plays a natural role in the dissemination of information and communication to the public.

Critical flaws in pandemic management

Important measures have been taken within the Public Health Agency of Sweden as well, including building a stronger system for surveillance of communicable diseases. This system includes increased epidemiological and microbiological surveillance with a higher degree of automation than previously.

The Agency is also working to integrate its different surveillance systems and automate the collection of data on infectious diseases within the health policy platform. This will enable real-time data sharing between national and regional actors, gathered within a shared user interface with different authorisation levels and tools to analyse cases of illness and outbreaks.

The Agency was tasked with strengthening its capacity to discover and analyse viruses spread via wastewater. All the above will ensure that we are better equipped to manage a pandemic today than in 2020. There were critical flaws at that time, which the COVID-19 Commission has highlighted.

But the COVID-19 Commission also points out that crisis management requires more than preparedness in the form of regulatory frameworks. It also requires a capacity to act in an entirely new set of circumstances where one does not have all the answers. One needs to be able to be act proactively and with force in peacetime crisis situations as well as in wartime and when there is a risk of war. In relation to this, the Government has made changes to the instructions to the Public Health Agency of Sweden to include a clear expectation for the Agency to act.

Sweden is better equipped

A clear conclusion from the pandemic is the requirement for clear political responsibility. The Government governs the state in times of crisis as well and that responsibility cannot be handed over to public authorities. Finally, it is important to remember what was perhaps the COVID-19 Commission’s main conclusion – everything centres around our society, values and people.

Sweden made it through the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the errors in management and initial passivity. This was achieved by virtue of a strong sense of duty, particularly among health and social care staff, caring for others and a fundamental trust in society. These assets, together with all the initiatives taken by the Government and public authorities, mean that Sweden is now much better equipped should another pandemic befall our country.