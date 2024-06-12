Atlantic rower says “Kam Sa Ham Ni Da” to Samsung in South Korea

Don Mr. Víctor Mooney at Samsung Innovation Museum in Suwon, Korea.

Don Mr. Víctor Mooney presented the “Goree Challenge Award” in Suwon, Korea to one of the founding supporters of his dream to row across the Atlantic Ocean.

It’s my hope that the Korean wave of humanity grows another tree in Africa” — Don Mr. Víctor Mooney

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the sidelines of the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit, Don Mr. Víctor Mooney of Queens culminated his inaugural visit last week to the Republic of Korea at the Samsung Innovation Museum After an escorted tour, Mooney handed over a portable hard drive he dubbed “Goree Challenge Award” to the museum docent, which was supplied by Samsung.On his fourth try, the 500 GB of memory helped Mooney store critical data and back-up photos of his 21-month solo transatlantic row from Africa to New York for AIDS awareness and to encourage voluntary HIV testing; however, the internal memory of Samsung in-kind support over the years became a lifeline of hope to continue his dream.During his visit, Mooney, a devout Catholic paid respect to the late Chairman of Samsung, Mr. Lee Kun-hee at the Bongnyeong Temple in Suwon.In 2020, he was laid to rest where the graves of his ancestors are located. The ceremony was held under Won Buddhism, as he was a follower of the religion. Mr. Kun-hee built Samsung into a global giant of smartphones, home appliances and computer chips.The 2024 Korea-Africa Summit was held under the theme “The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity” from June 4-5 in Seoul, Korea.Among other things, Mooney presented a stone from Goree Island, Senegal to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. H.E. Mr. Zéphyrin Maniratanga , Chair of the Africa Group for the month of May, and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Burundi to the United Nations, unveiled the stone before his departure to South Korea.At Olympic Park and home of the Seoul Open, as Goodwill Ambassador for the Equatorial Guinea Tennis Federation, tennis equipment and gear were handed over to the Korea Tennis Association in the Olympic Spirit of Humanity and Cultural Exchanges.Air Premia, with gateways in Newark, Los Angeles, and San Francisco to Incheon International Airport in Seoul, helped Mooney transport bulk items.June 27 marks the ten-year anniversary of Mooney reaching the Caribbean from Africa, which coincides with National HIV Testing Day.On the net: https://www.victormooney.com

