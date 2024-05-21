Africa Group Chair Unveils Stone For 2024 Korea-Africa Summit

H.E. Zéphyrin Maniratanga unveils a stone that will be gifted for the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit.

The 2024 Korea–Africa Summit is from June 4-5 in Seoul, Korea, under the theme – The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity.

Culture has power to connect people beyond the walls and across borders” — H.E. Cho Tae-yul, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Korea