Atlantic rower makes a bid for 2024 Korea-Africa Summit
Samsung to receive the Goree Challenge Award in Seoul, Korea.
When Korea partners with Africa, not only can we build bridges, but we can cross oceans and encourage the next generation of innovators to never give up”NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Victor Mooney, executive director and founder of the South African Arts International, hopes to reach South Korea next month, but he’s not traveling by rowboat.
— Don Victor Mooney
With the personal support of his President, His Excellency, Mr. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and the Equatorial Guinea government, they sponsored the vessel Mooney used row across the Atlantic Ocean on a fourth try.
Samsung, a longtime supporter, kept him connected with his support team and family on this 21-month journey from the coast of West Africa to New York.
Over the years, the electronic giant supplied netbooks, portable hard drive, and a printer. Mooney’s cause was to encourage voluntary HIV testing in memory of his brother who died from the disease.
The Goree Challenge Award will contain the original portable hard drive Mooney salvaged after being left for dead during 14 days of drifting in the Atlantic Ocean aboard a life raft when his rowboat sank on his third transatlantic attempt. The award is envisioned to be presented ahead of the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit for Samsung.
Last week, Mooney delivered a letter to the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations for His Excellency, Mr. Yoon Suk-Yeol, the President of Korea, seeking an invitation for the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit.
Delegations from African countries and related international organizations, key figures from Korean and international business communities, academia, and civil society groups are expected to convene under the theme: “The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity" from June 4-5.
“I know firsthand that partnering with Korea is the right course, especially for the betterment of Africa”, added Mooney.
The Republic of Equatorial Guinea is riding on the economic current for diversification. With the successful strategic vision for early infrastructure investments and the continuity of social development, the country is positioned for win-win partnerships grounded on a proven foundation of stability, peace, accountability, and development.
On the net:
Goree Challenge
goreechallenge.com
2024 Korea-Africa Summit
2024rokasummit.kr
Samsung
samsung.com
#2024KoreaAfricaSummit, #KoreaAfricaSummit, #Samsung, #GoreeChallenge, #CSR, #Korea, #Africa, #EquatorialGuinea, #GuineaEcuatorial, #rowing, #Agenda2063, #Seoul, #Malabo, #Djibloho, #Bata, #technology, #innovation, #economicdevelopment, #visitarGE
Lisa Samuels
GC Media for the Goree Challenge
+1 347-543-8609
gcmedia@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter