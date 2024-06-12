London Real’s Latest Documentary, “We Will Not Be Silenced” Surpasses Four Million Views Since Premiering on X

New documentary which shines a light on the controversial topic of online censorship goes viral as people across the world are resonating with the film

We are both thrilled and humbled by the overwhelming response to ‘We Will Not Be Silenced’... Reaching 4 million views in such a short time is a testament to the documentary's impact.” — Brian Rose, founder and host of London Real

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Real, the innovative independent broadcaster known for its in-depth interviews and landmark documentaries, is proud to announce that its latest movie, “We Will Not Be Silenced,” has become a huge hit with audiences across the planet, generating over four million views since its premiere on May 30, 2024, exclusively via the social media platform X.

The multi award-winning documentary, which explores the murky world of online censorship, has captivated people globally, resonating deeply with viewers and sparking widespread discussion about what is perhaps the most important battle for our generation: our fight for freedom of speech.

Its release on X marks a new era for London Real and documentarians around the world, showcasing the power of the digital platform formerly known as Twitter in reaching and engaging people with long-form moving image content.

"We are both thrilled and humbled by the overwhelming response to our latest documentary, ‘We Will Not Be Silenced’," said Brian Rose, founder and host of London Real. "Our mission has always been to provide thought-provoking content that challenges the status quo and inspires change. Reaching 4 million views in such a short time is a testament to the documentary's impact and the dedication of our team."

The documentary's success can be attributed to its compelling narrative, high production values, and the timely relevance of its subject matter.

“We Will Not Be Silenced” tells the often shocking, always unflinching tale of a modern-day David vs. Goliath battle, chronicling how Big Tech tried (and failed) to force London Real to stop livestreaming and how the broadcaster fought back against self-appointed censors.

Now viewed over four million times, “We Will Not Be Silenced” has established itself as must-watch content for anyone concerned about their rights, freedom of speech and the Machiavellian actions of the tech giants .

Since its inception, London Real has been at the forefront of digital media innovation, consistently pushing boundaries and exploring new formats. This latest achievement underscores the broadcaster’s commitment to leveraging new technology and platforms to connect with audiences on a global scale.

London Real encourages viewers to join the conversation on social media using the hashtags #WeWillNotBeSilenced and #StopCensorship and share their thoughts and insights.

“We Will Not Be Silenced” is available to watch on X at https://x.com/LondonRealTV free, unfiltered, and uncensored.

For more information about London Real and to watch the documentary, visit the documentary’s microsite.

About London Real

London Real is an independent broadcaster founded in 2011 by host Brian Rose

Having conducted over 1,000 long format interviews with thought leaders, change-makers, and innovators and six feature-length documentaries, the award-winning content creator aims to “empower people to think, to act, and to change… and act as an unbiased source of information in a co-opted media world”.

With a global audience and a commitment to quality, London Real continues to set the standard for independent media and act as a champion for free speech.