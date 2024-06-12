AVer Europe Unveils FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone System and CAM570 Audio-Tracking Camera Bundle

FONE700 + CAM570

AVer Europe is proud to showcase the FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone System and CAM570 Audio-Tracking Camera, a dynamic duo for videoconferencing.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, June 12, 2024

AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading provider of innovative video conferencing solutions, is proud to showcase the FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone System and CAM570 Audio Tracking Camera, a dynamic duo designed to revolutionise meeting room communication. Engineered to provide seamless integration and unparalleled performance, this cutting-edge technology bundle caters to meeting rooms of all sizes, from cozy spaces to expansive conference halls.

The FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone System and CAM570 Audio Tracking Camera offer a host of features that make them the perfect combination for any meeting environment. With the capability to accommodate up to three extensions, these systems are ideal for rooms ranging from 30m² to over 100m², ensuring crystal-clear audio and video communication regardless of the room size.

One of the standout features of this bundle is its total integration, eliminating the need for cumbersome cables and streamlining the setup process. The audio and video management is centralised through the FONE700 Hub, providing users with convenient control over their meeting experience. Additionally, users have the option to enhance their audio setup by adding a handheld microphone, further expanding the system's versatility.

The CAM570 Audio Tracking Camera boasts built-in audio tracking technology effective up to 10m, ensuring that the speaker is always in focus without any disruptive camera movements. The Smart ViewShift function adds to the user experience by keeping the camera stationary during tracking, maintaining a professional and polished presentation. Preset options allow for easy customization, while the Picture-in-Picture feature and Optical 12X/36X zoom ensure stunning visuals and flexibility during meetings. Furthermore, the camera's 4K resolution at 30 frames per second delivers crisp and lifelike imagery, enhancing the overall meeting experience.

Marc Schneider, Head of Videoconferencing Technology at AVer Europe, expressed his excitement about this groundbreaking technology bundle, stating, "The FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone System and CAM570 Audio Tracking Camera represent a significant leap forward in meeting room communication. With their seamless integration, advanced features, and exceptional performance, they are poised to redefine the way organizations conduct meetings and collaborate remotely."

For more information about the FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone System and CAM570 Audio Tracking Camera, please visit AVer Europe's website or contact a local AVer Europe sales manager.

About AVer Europe: AVer Europe is an award-winning provider of video conferencing solutions that empower collaboration and communication in various industries worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, AVer continues to push the boundaries of technology to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern workplaces.

