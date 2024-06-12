Manly Man Co. Jerky Products Bring Joy to Fathers at Sunday Church Services on Father's Day
Manly Man Co.'s Meathearts are made 100 percent out of premium beef jerky. They are heart-shaped beef jerky pieces that have sweet phrases printed on them that say ‘Dad Rules” and “# 1 Dad.”
Manly Man Co.'s Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet is the best edible gift for dad this Father's Day.
With the help of Manly Man Co., churches are celebrating Father's Day in a unique way by gifting dads flower bouquets and hearts made out of beef jerky!
VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manly Man Co., renowned for its unique and innovative meat-based gifts, is thrilled to announce a heartwarming trend this Father's Day: churches across the nation are incorporating Manly Man Co.'s Manly Father's Day Church Service Gifts into their celebrations, handing out Beef Jerky Flowers, Meathearts, and bags of jerky to honor fathers during Sunday services.
A New Tradition of Gifting:
Over the past few years, Manly Man Co. has noticed a significant increase in large purchases from churches aiming to recognize and celebrate the fathers in their congregations. This year, the trend continues with even more enthusiasm, as churches prepare to surprise dads with these manly Father’s Day church service gifts.
One of our valued church customers shared their excitement about using Manly Man Co.’s gifts for their Father's Day celebration. "Yes! We did choose the Manly Man Co. Meathearts to celebrate our dads this Father's Day weekend," said Abbie Hansen, Event Coordinator at Prairie Ridge Church. "We separated the Meathearts into individual packages (2 per package) that we'll distribute between and after church services next Sunday. I'll probably place them in baskets that our greeters will use to hand out to the dads. I think dads will be happy and surprised. Happy to be recognized, even if in a small way, and surprised because I don't think many guys have seen these before. It's something fun and unique. I think the congregation will feel the same, too."
This sentiment highlights the joy and appreciation that these unique gifts bring to fathers, making them feel special and celebrated within their communities.
Innovative Gifts for All:
Manly Man Co. offers a range of products perfect for such occasions, including the popular Beef Jerky Flower Bouquets and Meathearts. These products provide a novel and delightful way to show appreciation, combining quality and creativity to make every dad feel valued.
Spreading Happiness:
“Our mission at Manly Man Co. is to create memorable and unique gifts that bring joy to every recipient," says Greg Murray, CEO and Founder of Manly Man Co. "Seeing our products being used to honor fathers in church communities is incredibly rewarding. It's a testament to the impact of thoughtful and innovative gifting."
Availability:
Manly Man Co.'s manly Father’s Day church service gifts are available for purchase on manlymanco.com. Churches and organizations are encouraged to place their orders early to ensure timely delivery for their events.
About Manly Man Co.
Founded in 2017, Manly Man Co. revolutionized the gifting industry with its unique meat-based creations. From Beef Jerky Flower Bouquets to Meathearts and Personalized Whiskey Decanter Sets, the company's products are designed to offer a one-of-a-kind gifting experience that combines novelty, quality, and taste. For more information, visit manlymanco.com.
