‘Go Skate Day June 21st Huge Celebration in Round Valley’: The Round Valley Skatepark Project

A Go Skate Day special event will be held June 21 from 5 to 10 pm at the Recreation Center at Covelo Community Park. This skate night will feature special effects, a live D.J., tri-tip dinners for sale, and more! There will be black light special effects as an added element of fun. Please add to community calendar. This free event is Drug and Alcohol Free and is a fundraiser for The Round Valley Skatepark Project. The Round Valley Skatepark Project is making formal plans to utilize the field at the Covelo Community Park as the site.

  • Dreamland Skateparks has been contracted for Phase 1 Designs of the Project.
  • Events like this fundraiser promote skate culture and increase social cohesion.

“Dreamland is honored to be working with the Round Valley Skatepark Project. Being a part of providing a safe place for kids to recreate, find community and themselves is why we do what we do! The enthusiasm and love that has already been seeded in the community is overwhelming! We cannot wait to get the design process started and hear what the kids want!” ~Danyel Scott, Dreamland Skateparks

“It is so important that we continue to come out as a community and skate together for events like Go Skate Day while fundraising and promoting Drug and Alcohol Free events in Round Valley. We plan to make this Skate Night our most epic event yet.” says Eileen Russell, Round Valley Skatepark Project Volunteer.

Covelo is home to the Round Valley Indian Tribes, one of the largest reservation areas in Northern California. The Round Valley Skatepark Project aims to increase recreation activities for all people living in Round Valley.

