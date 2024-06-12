Special Envoy Hawazi Daipi's Participation at the "Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" Conference in Jordan on 11 June 2024

Singapore’s Representative to the Palestinian Authority Hawazi Daipi attended the “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” conference held in Jordan on 11 June 2024, as the Special Envoy of the Minister for Foreign Affairs. The Conference, co-hosted by Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, sought to address the critical humanitarian needs arising from the ongoing crisis in Gaza and how the international community could support relief efforts.

In his submitted statement, Special Envoy Hawazi conveyed Singapore’s appreciation to King Abdullah II, President Al Sisi and Secretary-General Guterres for convening the conference. He highlighted Singapore’s continued commitment to provide more humanitarian aid for Gaza, including working with international partners to ensure that aid reaches those in need swiftly and effectively. He also indicated that Singapore NGOs were working on plans to deliver more aid and assist ongoing relief operations. Special Envoy Hawazi’s statement is appended.

Special Envoy Hawazi met Palestinian Authority (PA) Minister of Health Dr Maged Abu Ramadan, Minister of Social Development Dr Samah Abuoun Hamad, and Minister of State of Relief Affairs Basel Nasser on the sidelines of the conference. They reaffirmed the friendly relations between Singapore and the PA. Special Envoy Hawazi also underscored Singapore’s commitment to supporting the PA’s capacity-building efforts in fields such as healthcare, education and public administration. Over 750 PA officials have benefitted from training programmes and post-graduate scholarships provided by Singapore thus far.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

12 JUNE 2024

. . . . .

Statement By Special Envoy Hawazi Daipi

I would like to first express Singapore’s appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and His Excellency Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for convening this important conference in view of the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

2 To date, the Singapore Government has worked with Egypt and Jordan to deliver three tranches of humanitarian aid to affected civilians in Gaza. In March 2024, we deployed a C-130 aircraft at the invitation of the Jordanian government, to air drop over 20 tonnes of food supplies or about 60,000 meals, into Gaza over a two-week period. We also deployed a medical team on board the French Armed Forces’ FS Dixmude in January 2024 to help treat Palestinian casualties. Singaporeans have also donated generously to fund-raising drives by our non-government organisations, with over S$15.5 million raised so far.

3 We hope that this conference would lay the groundwork for more streamlined and efficient mechanisms for conveying aid to Gaza, to allow more life-saving aid to expeditiously reach civilians in need. On our end, Singapore will continue to explore opportunities to provide more humanitarian aid for Gaza and work with our partners to ensure that aid reaches those in need swiftly and effectively. Our NGOs, such as the Singapore Red Cross and Mercy Relief, are also working on plans to deliver much needed food and medical supplies, and assist ongoing relief operations.

4 Singapore reiterates its call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for all parties to allow for the urgent, safe and unhindered provision of humanitarian aid to affected civilians in Gaza. We also continue to call for the immediate, safe and unconditional release of all hostages. We hope for an end to the humanitarian suffering that has gone on for too long.

5 Singapore also reiterates its support for a negotiated two-state solution consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. This is the only viable path for achieving a comprehensive, just and durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.