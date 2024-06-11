Introductory Visit of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia, 11 to 12 June 2024

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong concluded his introductory visit to Brunei today, and will be travelling to Kuala Lumpur for his introductory visit to Malaysia later this evening.

In Brunei, Prime Minister Wong, Mrs Wong, and the delegation were received by His Royal Highness Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office of Brunei Darussalam, and Her Royal Highness Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah, who hosted a Welcome Ceremony at the Brunei International Airport.

Prime Minister Wong and the delegation had a royal audience with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam, and Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha at the Istana Nurul Iman. His Majesty hosted Prime Minister Wong and the delegation to an official lunch. Prime Minister Wong expressed his appreciation to His Majesty for his steadfast support over the past forty years since diplomatic relations were formally established in 1984, and reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to continue strengthening the special relationship between the two countries. Prime Minister Wong also thanked His Majesty for his longstanding support for the Singapore Armed Forces training in Brunei, and expressed his appreciation for the deep and multifaceted cooperation between both armed forces. Prime Minister Wong reaffirmed the significance of the Currency Interchangeability Agreement which has bolstered bilateral financial and economic cooperation since it was established on 12 June 1967.

Prime Minister Wong and the delegation also met His Royal Highness Crown Prince Billah and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah. Prime Minister Wong, who co-chairs the Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders’ Programme (YLP) with Crown Prince Billah, informed Their Royal Highnesses that Singapore looked forward to welcoming them to Singapore for the 10th YLP later this year. Prime Minister Wong and His Royal Highness reaffirmed the importance of platforms like the YLP in deepening the close friendships between the younger leaders on both sides.

While in Malaysia, Prime Minister Wong will meet and be hosted to lunch by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation of Malaysia Dato’ Sri Fadillah Yusof will make separate calls on Prime Minister Wong.

Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by Mrs Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister of State for Communications and Information and Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam.

