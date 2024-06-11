Meeting with Acting Chairman of the Malaysian Senate Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed

TAJIKISTAN, June 11 - On June 11, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Acting Chairman of the Senate of Malaysia, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed within the framework of the Third International Conference on the International Decade of Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028”.

“We appreciate the constant attention and support of our friendly Malaysia’s senior leadership and its Government to Tajikistan’s global initiatives in the field of water and climate.

We consider Malaysia one of our important partners and reliable friends in the international arena,” - President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at the beginning of the meeting.

During the discussion of a range of issues of cooperation, the parties expressed their interest in strengthening and expanding friendly and mutually beneficial relations in all areas of common interest, including inter-parliamentary relations.

Much attention was paid to the development of cooperation in the trade, economic, transport, energy, industrial and agricultural spheres.

Strengthening of cooperation in the fields of finance and banking, investment and innovation, education and tourism, as well as in the field of cultural and humanitarian ties was named as one of the important factors in enhancing relations between countries.

An exchange of views also took place on other issues of mutual interest.