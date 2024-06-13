READY, READY! ODBF LAUNCH THE ODBF 5050 RAFFLE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE SENATORS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
ODBF 5050 RAFFLE OFFERS SUPPORTERS AND ENTHUSIASTS AN OPPORTUNITY TO WIN WHILE SUPPORTING A GREAT CAUSEOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ottawa Dragon Boat Foundation (ODBF) is excited to announce its 50/50 raffle in partnership with the Ottawa Senators Community Foundation. From June 12-23, tickets can be purchased online and onsite at Mooney’s Bay Park during the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival from June 21-23. Raffle enthusiasts have a chance to win big while supporting a great cause!
ODBF 50/50 tickets will be available online at https://5050sens.com/ 5 for $10 | 50 for $25 | 125 for $50 | 350 for $100. ODBF 50/50 tickets should be purchased by June 23 for a chance to win.
The ODBF 50/50 raffle is a great opportunity for supporters to contribute to the foundation's mission to help build, strengthen and enhance community life in Ottawa by raising, managing and distributing funds to charitable organizations. The funds raised from the raffle will go towards supporting local charities. By purchasing a ticket, supporters not only have a chance to win, but also make a positive impact in their community.
The Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival runs from June 21-23 at Mooney’s Bay Park, admission is FREE for spectators for a weekend of fun and excitement including a FREE concert lineup that includes Rare Americans, The Blue Stones, NOBRO, Luella and more! Can't make it to the festival but want to support the ODBF and have a chance to win? ODBF 50/50 tickets can be purchased at: https://5050sens.com/
The winner will be announced as the event comes to its epic conclusion at the festival's spectacular Closing Awards Ceremony at 6:00 PM on June 23. The winner will receive 50% of the total funds raised and the remaining 50% will go towards supporting local charities.
Since 1998 ODBF has raised over $5.5 million for 75 local charities. In 2024, ODBF 50/50 raffle will support the following organizations:
Big Brothers Big Sisters Ottawa’s mentoring program which provides children and youth with a caring role model and friend to share the experience of growing up.
Chelsea Foundation‘s rejuvenation of La Fab sur Mill into an arts centre which will create high quality arts and cultural programming for all levels of artistic abilities and audiences.
CHEO Mental Health Department’s need for two Mac Medical Blanket Warmers for their two inpatient Eating Disorder programs.
Lotus Centre for Special Music Education adaptive summer music camp. Their camp serves children with a wide range of physical and developmental disabilities.
Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, Camp des Voyageurs Tim Horton in Quyon, Québec, who are helping to create brighter futures for youth in the National Capital Region.
Ottawa Therapy Dogs continues to recover from the pandemic, including an escalating need to provide support specifically to children and youth in our community coping with mental health challenges.
For more information about the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival, visit www.dragonboat.net. For more information about the ODBF 50/50 Raffle visit https://5050sens.com/
