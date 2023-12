BEAVERTAILS OTTAWA ICE DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL PRESENTS LIVE @ THE RAINBOW HEADLINED BY JJ WILDE, WINTERSLEEP & MORE

Juno award winner JJ Wilde (“The Rush”, “Best Boy”, “Mercy” “Off The Rails”) Juno award winners Wintersleep, (“Amerika”, “Weighty Ghost”) The BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival presents “Live @ The Rainbow” headlined by Chris Murphy, Dizzy, Elliott BROOD, JJ Wilde, Joel Plaskett, OMBIIGIZI, Rare Americans, and Wintersleep.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival presents “ Live @ The Rainbow ” headlined by Chris Murphy, Dizzy, Elliott BROOD, JJ Wilde , Joel Plaskett, OMBIIGIZI, Rare Americans and Wintersleep The festival’s spectacular free indoor concert series takes place February 2-19 as part of Ottawa’s 46th Annual Winterlude at Ottawa’s legendary home of live music, The Rainbow. The lineup features performances from Alanna Sterling, Bastards and the Buzzards, Brother Elsey, Chemical Club, Craig Cardiff, Chris Murphy, Dizzy, Dunner, Elliott BROOD, fanclubwallet, F!TH, The Hallions, Jasmine Trails, JJ Wilde, Joel Plaskett, Loon Choir, M.T. Walker, Neon Ghosthouse, Nick Posthumus & the Soft Maybes, OMBIIGIZI, Pony Girl, Rare Americans, Sarah Swire, Steph La Rochelle, Stoby, Summersets, The New Hires, and Wintersleep.In addition to free concerts, the BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival is proud to host the 2nd IIDBF World Club Crew Ice Dragon Boat Championships from February 9-10, 2024. The races feature 100 teams made up of 1200 athletes travelling from Netherlands to Seattle, across Canada and around the globe to brave the cold at this truly unique event. Boats are adorned with dragon heads and tails and are equipped with skate-like blades that glide along the frozen 200-metre race course as competitors use spiked ice-picks to propel themselves in pursuit of championship gold!The BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival invites everyone to come to the Nation’s Capital to enjoy all the activities and concerts throughout the festival. To view the full festival schedule visit icedragbonboat.ca.LIVE @ THE RAINBOW SCHEDULE:Doors: 7:00 PMFriday February 2, 202410:30 Wintersleep9:15 M.T. Walker8:00 Steph La RochelleSaturday February 3, 202410:30 JJ Wilde9:15 The New Hires8:00 StobySunday February 4, 202410:30 OMBIIGIZI9:15 Pony Girl8:00 Jasmine TrailsThursday February 8, 202410:30 Elliott BROOD9:15 Loon Choir8:00 Bastards and the BuzzardsFriday February 9, 202410:30 F!TH9:15 TBA8:00 The HallionsSaturday February 10, 202410:30 Dizzy9:15 TBA8:00 Alanna SterlingTuesday February 13, 20249:15 Brother Elsey8:00 Nick Posthumus and the Soft MaybesWednesday February 14, 20248:00 Craig CardiffThursday February 15, 202410:30 Chris Murphy (Sloan)9:15 Fanclubwallet8:00 Chemical ClubFriday February 16, 202410:30 Rare Americans9:15 Neon Ghosthouse8:00 DunnerSaturday February 17, 202410:30 Joel Plaskett9:15 Sarah Swire8:00 Summersets