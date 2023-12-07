BEAVERTAILS OTTAWA ICE DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL PRESENTS LIVE @ THE RAINBOW HEADLINED BY JJ WILDE, WINTERSLEEP & MORE
THE HOTTEST FREE CONCERT SERIES “LIVE @ THE RAINBOW” WILL BE WARMING UP WINTERLUDE WITH PERFORMANCES BY CHRIS MURPHY, JOEL PLASKETT, RARE AMERICANS AND MORE!OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival presents “Live @ The Rainbow” headlined by Chris Murphy, Dizzy, Elliott BROOD, JJ Wilde, Joel Plaskett, OMBIIGIZI, Rare Americans and Wintersleep.
The festival’s spectacular free indoor concert series takes place February 2-19 as part of Ottawa’s 46th Annual Winterlude at Ottawa’s legendary home of live music, The Rainbow. The lineup features performances from Alanna Sterling, Bastards and the Buzzards, Brother Elsey, Chemical Club, Craig Cardiff, Chris Murphy, Dizzy, Dunner, Elliott BROOD, fanclubwallet, F!TH, The Hallions, Jasmine Trails, JJ Wilde, Joel Plaskett, Loon Choir, M.T. Walker, Neon Ghosthouse, Nick Posthumus & the Soft Maybes, OMBIIGIZI, Pony Girl, Rare Americans, Sarah Swire, Steph La Rochelle, Stoby, Summersets, The New Hires, and Wintersleep.
In addition to free concerts, the BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival is proud to host the 2nd IIDBF World Club Crew Ice Dragon Boat Championships from February 9-10, 2024. The races feature 100 teams made up of 1200 athletes travelling from Netherlands to Seattle, across Canada and around the globe to brave the cold at this truly unique event. Boats are adorned with dragon heads and tails and are equipped with skate-like blades that glide along the frozen 200-metre race course as competitors use spiked ice-picks to propel themselves in pursuit of championship gold!
The BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival invites everyone to come to the Nation’s Capital to enjoy all the activities and concerts throughout the festival. To view the full festival schedule visit icedragbonboat.ca.
LIVE @ THE RAINBOW SCHEDULE:
Doors: 7:00 PM
Friday February 2, 2024
10:30 Wintersleep
9:15 M.T. Walker
8:00 Steph La Rochelle
Saturday February 3, 2024
10:30 JJ Wilde
9:15 The New Hires
8:00 Stoby
Sunday February 4, 2024
10:30 OMBIIGIZI
9:15 Pony Girl
8:00 Jasmine Trails
Thursday February 8, 2024
10:30 Elliott BROOD
9:15 Loon Choir
8:00 Bastards and the Buzzards
Friday February 9, 2024
10:30 F!TH
9:15 TBA
8:00 The Hallions
Saturday February 10, 2024
10:30 Dizzy
9:15 TBA
8:00 Alanna Sterling
Tuesday February 13, 2024
9:15 Brother Elsey
8:00 Nick Posthumus and the Soft Maybes
Wednesday February 14, 2024
8:00 Craig Cardiff
Thursday February 15, 2024
10:30 Chris Murphy (Sloan)
9:15 Fanclubwallet
8:00 Chemical Club
Friday February 16, 2024
10:30 Rare Americans
9:15 Neon Ghosthouse
8:00 Dunner
Saturday February 17, 2024
10:30 Joel Plaskett
9:15 Sarah Swire
8:00 Summersets
