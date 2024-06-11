THE OTTAWA FIRE TRUCK PULL ANNOUNCES THE 2024 EDITION
2024 REGISTRATION OPENS TUESDAY JUNE 11, 2024OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ottawa Fire Truck Pull has announced that the 2024 edition will take place on Saturday, October 5, where teams of 10 will descend on Lansdowne Park, Aberdeen Plaza, to demonstrate that they have the fortitude to pull a 10+ tonne Ottawa Fire Services fire truck 100 feet.
Teams from all backgrounds come together to compete to see who can pull the truck the fastest, raise the most money for a good cause, or demonstrate the most team spirit in women, mixed and open divisions. Anyone can put together a team, just grab up to 9 friends, register, and raise at least $1,000 – that’s just $100 each!
An annual highlight of the festivities is the Shawn Mathieson First Responder Challenge which invites firefighters, police officers, and paramedics to compete to see who can pull a 10+ tonne fire truck 100 feet the fastest. The Shawn Mathieson First Responder Challenge is spearheaded by Team Shrek, a team of Firefighters who work together like a well-oiled machine and who’ve won multiple awards including the Overall Best Team at the inaugural event. The Shawn Mathieson First Responder Challenge is also open to people in training to become a firefighter, police officers, or paramedics. Any team with at least 50% first responders can participate in this challenge.
2024 will also introduce new divisions including a military challenge, a national open challenge and an invitational that welcomes fire truck pull champions from across the country.
The Armed Forces Challenge invites teams representing the Army, Navy and Air Force, or people in training. Any team with at least 50% Military members can participate in this Challenge.
The Coast to Coast Open Challenge invites teams from across Canada to compete against each other to claim their place as the fastest in the Nation!
The Beast Mode Invitational Challenge invites winning teams of any other Fire Truck Pull to face off!
The event will culminate with winners from each Challenge advancing to a final pull for the ultimate bragging rights of being the BEST of the BEST in Canada!
If pulling a fire truck isn’t your idea of a good time, there will still be plenty to do and see. Previous years included Bytowne Fire Brigade, 501st Legion,World’s Greatest Balloons, face painting, and caricatures. Announcements for this year’s programming will be made throughout the summer.
Proceeds from this event will support Epilepsy services in Ottawa. Recipient charity Epilepsy Ottawa is the only agency in Ottawa and the surrounding rural communities whose mandate is to improve the quality of life for the 10,000 people in the region living with epilepsy and their loved ones through support services, education, advocacy, and ongoing public awareness.
Presented by ODBF in collaboration with Ottawa Fire Services, in support of Epilepsy Ottawa, this annual event will challenge, delight and support a great cause.
