Spotlight On Storymakers Live! Guild FYC Panels Explored the ‘Artists Behind the Slate’

The day-long series of lively panels explored the talents behind the productions of some of the television shows shaping this year’s awards season contenders.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPOTLIGHT LIVE!, IngleDodd Media’s ‘Behind the Slate,’ hosted a day-long series of lively panel discussions exploring the talents behind the productions of some of the television shows shaping this year’s awards season contenders. SPOTLIGHT LIVE! was held at the Linwood Dunn Theater in the iconic Pickford Center for Motion Picture Study on Saturday, June 8th and featured artists and guild members who worked on “A Gentleman in Moscow,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “Expats,” “Fallout,” “Fellow Travelers,” “Griselda,” “I’m a Virgo,” “Masters of the Air,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “ Palm Royale,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and “3 Body Problem.” #IDMSpotlight

SPOTLIGHT LIVE! was live-streamed and is available for viewing on Vimeo HERE.

The artisan panel showcase comprised 12 projects and 39 panelists, highlighting their crafts, creative challenges, inspirations, and interesting stories for awards hopefuls in broadcast and streaming. The audience was members of the various craft organizations who are award voters. Panel moderators included Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times contributor and film critic for ABC 7’s “Windy City Live” and Byron S. Burton, Award-winning entertainment journalist, and Plane Jane, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Finalist.

The all-day event spotlighted many of the numerous guilds that IDM represents including the Art Directors Guild (ADG), Cinema Audio Society (CAS), Locations Managers Guild International (LMGI), Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS), Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE), Production Sound & Video Guild (PSVG), Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL). Members of costume designers, camera, casting, choreography, directing, editing, stunt, and visual effects communities also participated.

Spotlight Live! included a lunch hosted by First Entertainment Credit Union, and a “Martini Shot” Cocktail Reception sponsored by “Fellow Travelers” to wrap the day. There was also a special “Fellow Travelers” Costume display. Donated gift certificates provided by Fairmont Century Plaza and Milt & Edie’s Dry Cleaners & Tailoring Center were raffled off to the attendees.

SPOTLIGHT ON STORYMAKERS LIVE! FYC PANELS INCLUDE:

3 Body Problem

Deborah Riley ADG - Production Designer

Michael Ruscio, ACE – Editor

Tim Kimmel, MPSE - Supervising Sound Editor

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Jabbar Raisani, DGA – Exec. Producer/ Director/ Visual Effects Supervisor

Tim Kimmel, MPSE - Supervising Sound Editor

Griselda

Safowa Bright-Bitzelberger - Costume Designer

Angela Nogaro, MUAHS- Department Head Makeup

Palm Royale Panelists

Alix Friedberg, CDG - Costume Designer

Jeff Toyne, SCL - Composer

Karen Bartek, MUAHS – Dept. Head Hair

Todd McMullen - Cinematography

Jon Carlos, ADG - Production Designer

MTV – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Tom Campbell – Exec. Producer

Nick Murray, DGA - Director

Gianna Costa, ADG - Production designer

Goloka Bolte, CSA - Casting

Natasha Marcelina, MUAHS – Department Head, Make-Up

Masters of the Air

Colleen Atwood, CDG - Costume Designer

Michael Minkler, CAS - Supervising Sound Editor / Re-Recording Mixer

Blake Neely, SCL – Composer

Chris Seagers, ADG - Production Designer

Jac Fitzgerald - Director of Photography

Fellow Travelers

Daniel Minahan, DGA - EP/Director

Paul Leonard-Morgan, SCL - Composer

Anastasia Masaro, ADG - Production Designer

Christopher Donaldson, ACE - Editor

Danielle McBride, MPSE - Supervising Sound Editor

Ron Nyswaner - Creator/ Exec. Producer/ Showrunner

A Gentleman in Moscow

Ben Vanstone – Exec. Producer/ Writer/ Showrunner

Jacqueline Fowler - Make-up & Hair Designer

Victor Molero - Production Designer

Federico Jusid, SCL - Composer

Tim Murrell - Editor

Jim Goddard - Supervising Sound Editor

Amazon

“Expats” - Yong Ok Lee, ADG - Production Designer

“Fallout” - Howard Cummings, ADG - Production Designer/ Co-Producer

“I’m a Virgo” - Maxwell Orgell, ADG - Production Designer/ Cast

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” - Gerald Sullivan, ADG - Production Designer

