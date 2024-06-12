Spotlight On Storymakers Live! Guild FYC Panels Explored the ‘Artists Behind the Slate’
The day-long series of lively panels explored the talents behind the productions of some of the television shows shaping this year’s awards season contenders.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPOTLIGHT LIVE!, IngleDodd Media’s ‘Behind the Slate,’ hosted a day-long series of lively panel discussions exploring the talents behind the productions of some of the television shows shaping this year’s awards season contenders. SPOTLIGHT LIVE! was held at the Linwood Dunn Theater in the iconic Pickford Center for Motion Picture Study on Saturday, June 8th and featured artists and guild members who worked on “A Gentleman in Moscow,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “Expats,” “Fallout,” “Fellow Travelers,” “Griselda,” “I’m a Virgo,” “Masters of the Air,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “ Palm Royale,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and “3 Body Problem.” #IDMSpotlight
SPOTLIGHT LIVE! was live-streamed and is available for viewing on Vimeo HERE.
The artisan panel showcase comprised 12 projects and 39 panelists, highlighting their crafts, creative challenges, inspirations, and interesting stories for awards hopefuls in broadcast and streaming. The audience was members of the various craft organizations who are award voters. Panel moderators included Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times contributor and film critic for ABC 7’s “Windy City Live” and Byron S. Burton, Award-winning entertainment journalist, and Plane Jane, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Finalist.
The all-day event spotlighted many of the numerous guilds that IDM represents including the Art Directors Guild (ADG), Cinema Audio Society (CAS), Locations Managers Guild International (LMGI), Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS), Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE), Production Sound & Video Guild (PSVG), Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL). Members of costume designers, camera, casting, choreography, directing, editing, stunt, and visual effects communities also participated.
Spotlight Live! included a lunch hosted by First Entertainment Credit Union, and a “Martini Shot” Cocktail Reception sponsored by “Fellow Travelers” to wrap the day. There was also a special “Fellow Travelers” Costume display. Donated gift certificates provided by Fairmont Century Plaza and Milt & Edie’s Dry Cleaners & Tailoring Center were raffled off to the attendees.
SPOTLIGHT ON STORYMAKERS LIVE! FYC PANELS INCLUDE:
3 Body Problem
Deborah Riley ADG - Production Designer
Michael Ruscio, ACE – Editor
Tim Kimmel, MPSE - Supervising Sound Editor
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Jabbar Raisani, DGA – Exec. Producer/ Director/ Visual Effects Supervisor
Tim Kimmel, MPSE - Supervising Sound Editor
Griselda
Safowa Bright-Bitzelberger - Costume Designer
Angela Nogaro, MUAHS- Department Head Makeup
Palm Royale Panelists
Alix Friedberg, CDG - Costume Designer
Jeff Toyne, SCL - Composer
Karen Bartek, MUAHS – Dept. Head Hair
Todd McMullen - Cinematography
Jon Carlos, ADG - Production Designer
MTV – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Tom Campbell – Exec. Producer
Nick Murray, DGA - Director
Gianna Costa, ADG - Production designer
Goloka Bolte, CSA - Casting
Natasha Marcelina, MUAHS – Department Head, Make-Up
Masters of the Air
Colleen Atwood, CDG - Costume Designer
Michael Minkler, CAS - Supervising Sound Editor / Re-Recording Mixer
Blake Neely, SCL – Composer
Chris Seagers, ADG - Production Designer
Jac Fitzgerald - Director of Photography
Fellow Travelers
Daniel Minahan, DGA - EP/Director
Paul Leonard-Morgan, SCL - Composer
Anastasia Masaro, ADG - Production Designer
Christopher Donaldson, ACE - Editor
Danielle McBride, MPSE - Supervising Sound Editor
Ron Nyswaner - Creator/ Exec. Producer/ Showrunner
A Gentleman in Moscow
Ben Vanstone – Exec. Producer/ Writer/ Showrunner
Jacqueline Fowler - Make-up & Hair Designer
Victor Molero - Production Designer
Federico Jusid, SCL - Composer
Tim Murrell - Editor
Jim Goddard - Supervising Sound Editor
Amazon
“Expats” - Yong Ok Lee, ADG - Production Designer
“Fallout” - Howard Cummings, ADG - Production Designer/ Co-Producer
“I’m a Virgo” - Maxwell Orgell, ADG - Production Designer/ Cast
“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” - Gerald Sullivan, ADG - Production Designer
