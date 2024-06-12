Submit Release
Minister Joe Phaahla briefs media on outbreak of Mpox, 12 Jun

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will on Wednesday, 12 June hold a media briefing to update the public on the outbreak of Mpox disease and outline plans by the department in collaboration with various stakeholders in the sector to curb further spread and prevent mortality.

Minister Phaahla will be joined by health experts from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), World Health Organization and senior managers from the department.

Members of the media are invited to join the briefing scheduled as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 12 June 2024
Time: 10h00 
Venue: Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, Pretoria.

Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA     
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA  
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA  

Enquires: 
Mr Foster Mohale Health Departmental Spokesperson 
Cell: 0724323792, 
E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Doctor Tshwale, Media Liaison Officer for Health Minister 
Cell: 063 657 8487, 
E-mail: Doctor.tshwale@health.gov.za
 

