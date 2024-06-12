Lane Closure on US 60 Beginning Wednesday, June 12, 2024

There will be temporary lane closures on US 60, westbound, at milepost 7.3 (at Texas Roadhouse signal light), from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning Wednesday, June 12, 2024, while crews make repairs to the shoulder. The work will take a week to complete, weather permitting. Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible. Please use caution when traveling through the area due to equipment and workers.
