Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 13, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Ashland County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Clinton Village of Port William
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Cleveland Superior Arts Improvement District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Basic Audit
Darke Village of Ithaca
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Franklin Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Fulton Pleasant View Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Hancock Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hancock County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Highland Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Jackson Madison-Jefferson Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Jefferson Jefferson County Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Lucas Lucas County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Public Entity Risk Consortium
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Lee Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Horizon Science Academy - Dayton Downtown
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Richard Allen Preparatory
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Portage Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca Kaubisch Memorial Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Seneca East Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Sandusky County-Seneca County-City of Tiffin Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Seneca County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Williams Williams County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Madison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

