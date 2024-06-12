Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 13, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 13, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Ashland County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Clinton
|Village of Port William
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Superior Arts Improvement District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Basic Audit
|Darke
|Village of Ithaca
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Franklin
|Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Fulton
|Pleasant View Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Hancock
|Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hancock County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Jackson
|Madison-Jefferson Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Lucas County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Public Entity Risk Consortium
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Lee Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Horizon Science Academy - Dayton Downtown
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Richard Allen Preparatory
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|Kaubisch Memorial Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Seneca East Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Sandusky County-Seneca County-City of Tiffin Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Seneca County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Williams
|Williams County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Madison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
