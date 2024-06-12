Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 13, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Ashland County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Clinton Village of Port William

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Cleveland Superior Arts Improvement District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Basic Audit Darke Village of Ithaca

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Franklin Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Fulton Pleasant View Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Hancock Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Marion Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Hancock County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit Highland Washington Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Jackson Madison-Jefferson Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Jefferson Jefferson County Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Lucas Lucas County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Public Entity Risk Consortium

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe Lee Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Horizon Science Academy - Dayton Downtown

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Richard Allen Preparatory

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Portage Franklin Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca Kaubisch Memorial Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Seneca East Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Sandusky County-Seneca County-City of Tiffin Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Seneca County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Williams Williams County Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Madison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit