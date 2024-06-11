Senate Bill 1099 Printer's Number 1724
PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1419, 1426
PRINTER'S NO. 1724
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1099
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, BROWN, COSTA, DILLON, GEBHARD,
HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, BAKER, REGAN, SCHWANK,
VOGEL, J. WARD, CULVER, MUTH AND FARRY, MARCH 12, 2024
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 11, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in grants to fire companies and
emergency medical services companies, further providing for
definitions, for publication and notice, for award of grants,
for consolidation incentive, for publication and notice and
for award of grants, repealing provisions relating to COVID-
19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant
Program and to Emergency Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery
Grant Program, further providing for expiration of authority,
repealing provisions relating to expiration of authority
relating to COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency
Medical Services Grant Program and to expiration of authority
relating to Emergency Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery
Grant Program and further providing for annual reports.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "career emergency medical
services," "invalid coach" and "volunteer EMS company" in
section 7802 of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes are amended to read:
§ 7802. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
