Senate Bill 1099 Printer's Number 1724

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1419, 1426

PRINTER'S NO. 1724

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1099

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, BROWN, COSTA, DILLON, GEBHARD,

HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, BAKER, REGAN, SCHWANK,

VOGEL, J. WARD, CULVER, MUTH AND FARRY, MARCH 12, 2024

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 11, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in grants to fire companies and

emergency medical services companies, further providing for

definitions, for publication and notice, for award of grants,

for consolidation incentive, for publication and notice and

for award of grants, repealing provisions relating to COVID-

19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant

Program and to Emergency Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery

Grant Program, further providing for expiration of authority,

repealing provisions relating to expiration of authority

relating to COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency

Medical Services Grant Program and to expiration of authority

relating to Emergency Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery

Grant Program and further providing for annual reports.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "career emergency medical

services," "invalid coach" and "volunteer EMS company" in

section 7802 of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes are amended to read:

§ 7802. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

