MPU cooperating with other higher education institutions to establish the "Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University Alliance for Creative Arts"

MACAU, June 12 - In order to promote communication, collaboration and resource sharing in the field of creative arts in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, while enhancing the level of cooperation in the creative arts among the three regions and bringing together the research strengths of elite universities in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in the field of creative arts, Macao Polytechnic University, Sun Yat-Sen University, South China University of Technology, South China Normal University, Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, Guangdong University of Finance and Economics, and the Education University of Hong Kong jointly established the "Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University Alliance for Creative Arts". The Acting Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Design at the Macao Polytechnic University, Mei-Kei Lai, along with faculty members and students, visited the Education University of Hong Kong to attend the inauguration ceremony and the first conference. They gained valuable insights from the events.

The alliance aims to develop a comprehensive system for creative arts education across universities in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao to build a mutually beneficial platform that promotes academic exchanges, collaborative research, and shared resources among member universities. MPU joins the alliance to cooperate in talent cultivation, scientific research, collaborative innovation and other aspects to expand the educational development of the Greater Bay Area and support China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

Tian Yuan, the programme coordinator of the Visual Arts, shared the experience of visual arts programme reformation and the future possibilities, in combination with the development and innovation of Macao SAR, with scholars from universities around the Great Bay Area at the conference. Xie Jiarui and Chan I Lei, the students from Master programme of Interdisciplinary Arts presented their academic research topics entitled “The Design of Digital Memory Commemorative Products from the Perspective of Emotional Design Theory” and “The Visual Symbols Shaping of Modern Cities: From Nam Van to Ruins of St. Paul's.” Students shared that this academic conference strengthened their knowledge on the interdisciplinary integration and new technology applications in higher education institutions across the Greater Bay Area, which has inspired new directions for their future research. They look forward to contributing creative arts that can promote social harmony.

The Faculty of Arts and Design at the Macao Polytechnic University actively participates in the collaborative projects of the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University Alliance for Creative Arts”. It includes a series of conferences and exhibitions, aiming to promote academic exchange and the integration of creative arts among the three regions of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao. These initiatives have created a platform for collaboration and exchange for the university's faculty and students.