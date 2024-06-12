Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man in First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed (Knife)

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a First-Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed (Knife) that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the suspect approached the victim in the 500 block of Lebaum Street, Southeast. The suspect, armed with a knife, forced the victim to engage in an unwanted sexual act. The suspect then fled the scene.

A short time later, detectives observed the suspect in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue, Southeast. The suspect was placed under arrest. A knife was recovered from the suspect.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 22-year-old Darnell Peoples, of Northeast, DC, was charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed (Knife). He was previously arrested, by MPD, in September of 2021 for a Third-Degree Sexual Abuse offense and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense.

