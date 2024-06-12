Rootstock Software to Showcase Its Advanced ERP and AI Capabilities at Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show

Rootstock Manufacturing ERP Logo

Hosted in Alto Consultants’ booth, Rootstock will also share results from its 2024 State of Manufacturing Technology Survey

We’re excited to showcase our manufacturing ERP and AI solutions at the Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show.” — Raj Badarinath, Chief Marketing & Product Officer at Rootstock Software

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Ramon, CA (June 12, 2024) – Rootstock Software, a recognized leader in the Manufacturing ERP space, will be featuring its latest ERP and AI capabilities at the Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show (MMTS), held at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal from June 18th to 20th. This show is Quebec's premier manufacturing event, focusing on advancements in metalworking and digital transformation technologies.For the first time, manufacturers from across Canada will be able to meet Rootstock experts at Montreal-based trade show and experience live demos of Rootstock Manufacturing ERP built on the Salesforce Platform."We’re excited to attend as the Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show is a premier gathering of industry professionals interested in exploring cutting-edge solutions and the latest technology trends,” said Raj Badarinath, Chief Marketing & Product Officer at Rootstock Software. “Our strategic SI partner, Alto Consultants, will be hosting us at their booth, where we’ll showcase our manufacturing ERP and AIRS (AI from Rootstock) solutions. In addition, we’ll be sharing with attendees the key findings from our new 2024 State of Manufacturing Technology Survey .”“We’re thrilled at this opportunity to introduce Canadian manufacturers to Rootstock Software,” said Pierre-Alexandre Décary, Head of Corporate Development at Alto Consultants ( https://www.altoconsultants.ca/en ). “This audience is composed of manufacturers interested in integrating new technologies to improve their efficiency. Attendees can stop by our booth and see why upgrading their legacy ERP systems and integrating their applications and data on one cloud platform can help them digitally transform their operations, boost efficiency, and control costs using smart, AI-driven solutions.”• DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUCCESS. Rootstock’s 2024 State of Manufacturing Technology Survey assesses how manufacturers view their digital transformation journeys. This year’s report found that the top two barriers to digital transformation were budget / resource constraints (31%) and time (27%). While this is an indication that manufacturers are striving to do more with less, Rootstock can provide a blueprint for digital transformation success and proof points on how other customers have achieved growth and increased capacity during challenging times.• CUTTING-EDGE AI FOR MANUFACTURERS. According to the 2024 Manufacturing Technology Survey, 90% of manufacturers are already using some form of AI, but 38% admitted to feeling behind their peers in terms of AI implementation. This reveals some level of imposter syndrome when it comes to AI progress. That’s why Rootstock developed AIRS—its revolutionary AI solution. With it, manufacturers leverage a connected Signal Chain Decisioning Platform and data cloud for manufacturing, which enables them to leverage AI that truly matters to their operations.• IMPLEMENTATION EXPERTISE. This year’s survey also showed that over half (51%) of manufacturers are planning to increase investments in enterprise software (such as ERP), as these applications are critical to their core operations. To manage ERP and other implementations effectively, manufacturers often require additional consulting and implementation services. To this end, Alto Consultants is ranked as one of Rootstock’s Gold Tier partners. This recognition is a testament to Alto’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. Manufacturers can also feel confident in knowing Alto has a track record of helping companies transform to realize their fullest potential.If you’re not attending Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show but want to meet Rootstock experts, be sure to check out the company’s other upcoming events at https://www.rootstock.com/erp-events/ or schedule a demo here: https://www.rootstock.com/erp-software-demo/ ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/ ) provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their business to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/2389168/admin/feed/posts/ ).

