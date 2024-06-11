Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 11, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 11, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:03 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Staats.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,
which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, June 10, 2024
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the
Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 24, 2024,
unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the
House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 24, 2024, unless sooner
recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 943
Bills Referred
HR 477 Health
HB 2405 Education
HB 2406 Finance
HB 2407 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2408 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 2409 Judiciary
HB 2410 Transportation
SB 1152 Education
SB 1153 Education
SB 1213 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
HB 1783 To Appropriations
HB 2166 To Appropriations
HB 2301 To Appropriations
HB 2357 To Appropriations
SB 887 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1684 From Children and Youth to Judiciary
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 425 From Housing and Community Development as Amended
HR 467 From Housing and Community Development as Committed
HB 2182 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2309 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2310 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1879 From Children and Youth as Amended
HB 2175 From Children and Youth as Amended
HB 1977 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended
HB 2338 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended
HB 2402 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended
HB 2238 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HB 2384 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
HB 2358 From Finance as Committed
HB 2232 From Housing and Community Development as Committed
HB 2254 From Housing and Community Development as Amended
HB 2348 From Housing and Community Development as Amended
HB 1140 From Insurance as Amended
HB 2268 From Insurance as Amended
SB 824 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HR 317
HB 1509
HB 1963
HB 2153
SB 403
SB 739
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.