Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 11, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 11, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:03 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Staats.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, June 10, 2024

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the

Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 24, 2024,

unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the

House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 24, 2024, unless sooner

recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 943

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 477     Health

                   

HB 2405   Education

HB 2406   Finance

HB 2407   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2408   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2409   Judiciary

HB 2410   Transportation

                   

SB 1152    Education

SB 1153    Education

SB 1213    Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1783      To Appropriations

HB 2166      To Appropriations

HB 2301      To Appropriations

HB 2357      To Appropriations

 

SB 887         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1684      From Children and Youth to Judiciary

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 425        From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HR 467        From Housing and Community Development as Committed

 

HB 2182      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2309      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2310      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1879      From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 2175      From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 1977      From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 2338      From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 2402      From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 2238      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2384      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 2358      From Finance as Committed

HB 2232      From Housing and Community Development as Committed

HB 2254      From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 2348       From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 1140      From Insurance as Amended

HB 2268      From Insurance as Amended

 

SB 824         From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HR 317

 

HB 1509

HB 1963

HB 2153

 

SB 403

SB 739

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, June 12, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 11, 2024

