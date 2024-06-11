Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 11, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 11, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:03 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Staats.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday, June 10, 2024

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the

Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 24, 2024,

unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the

House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 24, 2024, unless sooner

recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 943

Bills Referred

HR 477 Health

HB 2405 Education

HB 2406 Finance

HB 2407 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2408 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2409 Judiciary

HB 2410 Transportation

SB 1152 Education

SB 1153 Education

SB 1213 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

HB 1783 To Appropriations

HB 2166 To Appropriations

HB 2301 To Appropriations

HB 2357 To Appropriations

SB 887 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1684 From Children and Youth to Judiciary

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 425 From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HR 467 From Housing and Community Development as Committed

HB 2182 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2309 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2310 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1879 From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 2175 From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 1977 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 2338 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 2402 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 2238 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2384 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 2358 From Finance as Committed

HB 2232 From Housing and Community Development as Committed

HB 2254 From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 2348 From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 1140 From Insurance as Amended

HB 2268 From Insurance as Amended

SB 824 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HR 317

HB 1509

HB 1963

HB 2153

SB 403

SB 739

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.